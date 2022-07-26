"Talk about girl code": Fans slam Rachel after she hands rose to Hayden after his 'rough edges' comment to Gabby on The Bachelorette

Season 19 of The Bachelorette aired a dramatic third episode on Monday, July 24, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour time frame saw significant ups and downs in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey as they explored the remaining suitors and formed deeper connections. However, not all bachelors were impressive this week.
On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, the men had to figure out who they bonded with better and attempted to commit to any of the leads. To do the same, Hayden opened up to Gabby and confessed that he felt she was "rough around the edges." He said he had a better connection with Rachel and wanted to pursue the same.
At the rose ceremony, Rachel ended up giving Hayden her last rose. Fans were annoyed at Rachel for choosing Hayden even after what he said to Gabby and took to social media to express their feelings. One tweeted:
Fans react to The Bachelorette lead Rachel choosing Hayden
Ahead of the rose ceremony on The Bachelorette, Rachel and Gabby sat with suitors to figure out how their connection had progressed and who they would pick to continue their journey with. Rachel had quite the jumpstart this week, with great dates and one-on-one time with suitors like Aven and Tino, but Gabby struggled to navigate her journey throughout the episode.
While Rachel was on her one-on-one date with Zach, Gabby decided to pay a visit to the rest of the men to get to know them better and form deeper connections. However, she was not excited as the men kept talking amongst themselves.
Gabby faced further obstacles when a few suitors confessed that they had a better connection with Rachel. While Tyler was respectful while stating the same, responses from fellow The Bachelorette suitors Hayden and Jacob weren't one a similar tone.
Hayden revealed that he couldn't connect well because he felt she was "rough around the edges," and her bubbly, chirpy personality was something he didn't vibe with. Fans were disappointed with him for making such a disrespectful statement.
However, what irked fans, even more was that Rachel chose to give her last rose to Hayden after all the hurt he had caused to Gabby.
The Bachelorette leads Rachel and Gabby went on exciting one-on-one dates
Although most of what happened on this week's episode of The Bachelorette might have felt like unnecessary drama, a bit of romance came in with Rachel and Gabby's one-on-one dates.
Rachel chose Zach to go on a date because of their initial attraction and connection. The duo was joined by Queer Eye star and TV host Karamo Brown who helped them prepare for a movie night premiere. The couple walked the red carpet and posed for photographs before connecting on a movie based on their childhood memories.
Meanwhile, Gabby chose to go on a date with Erich, and the duo was joined by the former's grandfather John. Grandpa became famous for his appearance during Gabby's journey at Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. After a fun day of bowling and sound therapy, the couple connected with their families and Gabby's estranged relationship with her mother.
Both one-on-one dates on The Bachelorette received roses and marked themselves safe from the competition. However, after a high dose of drama, Termayne H., Alec G., James "Meatball" C., and Jacob R., were eliminated from the show. In the end, Meatball revived himself by convincing Rachel to give him another chance.
Suitors who now remain in the competition include Aven J., Erich S., Ethan K., Hayden M., James C., Jason A., Johnny D., Jordan H., Justin B., Kirk B., Logan P., Mario V., Matt L., Michael V., Nate M., Quincey W., Spencer S., Tino F., Tyler N., and Zach S.
Tune in to ABC's all-new episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 next week.