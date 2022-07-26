"Talk about girl code": Fans slam Rachel after she hands rose to Hayden after his 'rough edges' comment to Gabby on The Bachelorette

Season 19 of The Bachelorette aired a dramatic third episode on Monday, July 24, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour time frame saw significant ups and downs in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey as they explored the remaining suitors and formed deeper connections. However, not all bachelors were impressive this week.

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, the men had to figure out who they bonded with better and attempted to commit to any of the leads. To do the same, Hayden opened up to Gabby and confessed that he felt she was "rough around the edges." He said he had a better connection with Rachel and wanted to pursue the same.

At the rose ceremony, Rachel ended up giving Hayden her last rose. Fans were annoyed at Rachel for choosing Hayden even after what he said to Gabby and took to social media to express their feelings. One tweeted:

dramabananna @dramabananna #bachelorette Rachel offering the rose to Hayden is a slap on Gabby’s face and only because she was rejected by 3 men and Gabby by none. Talk about girl code #TheBachelorette Rachel offering the rose to Hayden is a slap on Gabby’s face and only because she was rejected by 3 men and Gabby by none. Talk about girl code #TheBachelorette #bachelorette

Fans react to The Bachelorette lead Rachel choosing Hayden

Ahead of the rose ceremony on The Bachelorette, Rachel and Gabby sat with suitors to figure out how their connection had progressed and who they would pick to continue their journey with. Rachel had quite the jumpstart this week, with great dates and one-on-one time with suitors like Aven and Tino, but Gabby struggled to navigate her journey throughout the episode.

While Rachel was on her one-on-one date with Zach, Gabby decided to pay a visit to the rest of the men to get to know them better and form deeper connections. However, she was not excited as the men kept talking amongst themselves.

Gabby faced further obstacles when a few suitors confessed that they had a better connection with Rachel. While Tyler was respectful while stating the same, responses from fellow The Bachelorette suitors Hayden and Jacob weren't one a similar tone.

Hayden revealed that he couldn't connect well because he felt she was "rough around the edges," and her bubbly, chirpy personality was something he didn't vibe with. Fans were disappointed with him for making such a disrespectful statement.

However, what irked fans, even more was that Rachel chose to give her last rose to Hayden after all the hurt he had caused to Gabby.

Francesca @BarstoolFran Feel like Rachel just wanted a win there and went with Hayden. He did not deserve that at all for being so rude to Gabby #TheBachelorette Feel like Rachel just wanted a win there and went with Hayden. He did not deserve that at all for being so rude to Gabby #TheBachelorette

jenna @jennakayreads #bachelorette Rachel, for the most part, has been extremely supportive of Gabby. But Gabby’s rejections were public too…literally on national tv. Also, R keeping Hayden after that “rough around the edges” comment shocks me #TheBachelorette Rachel, for the most part, has been extremely supportive of Gabby. But Gabby’s rejections were public too…literally on national tv. Also, R keeping Hayden after that “rough around the edges” comment shocks me #TheBachelorette #bachelorette

JJ @JJscreamvoid #TheBachelorette #bachelorette UMMM SHE PICKED HAYDEN HE HAS SO MANY RED FLAGS UMMM SHE PICKED HAYDEN HE HAS SO MANY RED FLAGS 🚩 🚩🚩#TheBachelorette #bachelorette

Alyssa Camacho @alyssamelina10 I’m actually really mad that Rachel gave Hayden a rose. Regardless of how he is with you, why would you want someone who treats people like that. #TheBachelorette I’m actually really mad that Rachel gave Hayden a rose. Regardless of how he is with you, why would you want someone who treats people like that. #TheBachelorette

juan dollar @whyarepplcrazy



#TheBachelorette Why would she pick Hayden after what he did to Gabby wtf Why would she pick Hayden after what he did to Gabby wtf #TheBachelorette https://t.co/xg7VnrjskC

Barstool Bach @barstoolbach I feel like Rachel’s insecurities is the reasoning behind her choosing Hayden #TheBachelorette I feel like Rachel’s insecurities is the reasoning behind her choosing Hayden #TheBachelorette

Alexis Ware @imemeraldalexis #bachelorette I feel like if those 3 hadn’t rejected Rachel she would’ve sent Hayden home after what he said to Gabby #TheBachelorette I feel like if those 3 hadn’t rejected Rachel she would’ve sent Hayden home after what he said to Gabby #TheBachelorette #bachelorette

Bachelor Burner @sykkuwutwt rachel having no options and having to go with hayden i just know she’s screaming internally #TheBachelorette rachel having no options and having to go with hayden i just know she’s screaming internally #TheBachelorette https://t.co/ThFH9lcSaX

Kitten Hatfield @TheMinxNextDoor Excuse me, RACHEL! That was your opportunity to say "Hayden if you EVER tell my friend that she's rough around the edges, I will beat your ass" #TheBachelorette Excuse me, RACHEL! That was your opportunity to say "Hayden if you EVER tell my friend that she's rough around the edges, I will beat your ass" #TheBachelorette

nikki @nikki_link5

#TheBachelorette Watching Rachel give her last rose to Hayden after the bs he said to gabby … Watching Rachel give her last rose to Hayden after the bs he said to gabby …#TheBachelorette https://t.co/UUTIYggJ5f

thruple truther @milfloverliv rachel picking hayden after what he said to gabby just bc she knew he would accept the rose... sad #TheBachelorette rachel picking hayden after what he said to gabby just bc she knew he would accept the rose... sad #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette leads Rachel and Gabby went on exciting one-on-one dates

Although most of what happened on this week's episode of The Bachelorette might have felt like unnecessary drama, a bit of romance came in with Rachel and Gabby's one-on-one dates.

Rachel chose Zach to go on a date because of their initial attraction and connection. The duo was joined by Queer Eye star and TV host Karamo Brown who helped them prepare for a movie night premiere. The couple walked the red carpet and posed for photographs before connecting on a movie based on their childhood memories.

Meanwhile, Gabby chose to go on a date with Erich, and the duo was joined by the former's grandfather John. Grandpa became famous for his appearance during Gabby's journey at Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. After a fun day of bowling and sound therapy, the couple connected with their families and Gabby's estranged relationship with her mother.

Both one-on-one dates on The Bachelorette received roses and marked themselves safe from the competition. However, after a high dose of drama, Termayne H., Alec G., James "Meatball" C., and Jacob R., were eliminated from the show. In the end, Meatball revived himself by convincing Rachel to give him another chance.

Suitors who now remain in the competition include Aven J., Erich S., Ethan K., Hayden M., James C., Jason A., Johnny D., Jordan H., Justin B., Kirk B., Logan P., Mario V., Matt L., Michael V., Nate M., Quincey W., Spencer S., Tino F., Tyler N., and Zach S.

Tune in to ABC's all-new episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far