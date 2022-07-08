Who is Tino Franco? 90% of what The Bachelorette contestant eats is meat

The Bachelorette is ready to return to television with its 19th season, this time featuring two single women, co-leading the show for the first time since the sixteenth season of the show. The popular show, which has become a household name since its inception back in 2003, is all set to make its debut on July 11, 2022, this time.

Like in other seasons, over 30 men will participate in this intense dating game to win the heart of the lovely lady, this time, the lovely 'ladies.' The final cast list for The Bachelorette was announced in March 2022 and contained the names of 32 dashing men, including 28-year-old general contractor Tino Franco, who dreams of surfing in Bali someday.

Read on for more details about one of the potential winners of The Bachelorette, Tino Franco, below.

All about Tino Franco

Family man Tino Franco describes himself as a go-with-the-flow kind of person. Tino loves to spend time with his close friends and family. An overall lovely guy, one of his chief motivations includes giving back to the community and making the world a better place. For this, he wants a partner who would share a similar vision.

Tino is also not a one-time kind of guy. He has an insatiable appetite for meaningful connections, something that would evolve into a 'family' someday. Tino cares immensely for his family and wants to be a good parent to four kids in the future. Family and connections are his top priority, a rare kind in the ever-changing world of the present.

This doesn't make Tino Franco any less adventurous. Some of his favorite activities include some strenuous outdoor activities like surfing, cycling, and camping. He is quite passionate about surfing, as he mentioned that his dream is to surf in Bali. Tino has also claimed that 90 percent of what he eats is meat.

His bio on ABC's The Bachelorette reads:

"Tino is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy. He loves spending time with his family and friends; and if he’s not surfing, he’s cycling, camping or loving on his family dog as much as he possibly can. Tino is very involved in giving back to his community and wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him. He wants a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything; AND he wants four kids. He’s ready to put everything he’s got into building something real with Gabby or Rachel, and we think the two of them deserve nothing less."

Tino Franco will be facing 31 other men, all with unique qualities much like him, in his effort to win the hearts of the two beauties.

More about The Bachelorette season 19

The 19th season of the popular ABC show, The Bachelorette, is set to premiere on July 11, 2022. The latest edition of the long-running unscripted show will feature two leads, Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Florida, and Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from Illinois.

There will be a total of 32 men in this season trying to win the hearts of the two beauties. The Bachelorette will air on the ABC channel.

