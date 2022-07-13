Why are fans skeptical of Erich Schwer? The Bachelorette contestant left heartbroken after failing to receive first impression rose

The Bachelorette premiered on ABC on Monday, July 11, 2022. The two-hour episode saw 32 eligible suitors introduce themselves to the bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

One of the contestants, Erich, stood out as he made a good first impression on both women. Unfortunately, he failed to get the first rose from either of them. Fans were skeptical of his overconfidence when he thought he would get both roses. They also did not appreciate his demeanour and how he handled the situation after failing to secure either of the roses.

While some introductions were impressive, others missed the mark. Some even brought up The Bachelor alum Clayton Echard's name. However, Rachel and Gabby seem all set to embark on their journey to find love.

Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant Erich missing out on a first impression rose

While many contestants managed to impress both the ladies, Erich Schwer stood out the most in terms of developing an instant chemistry with both Gabby and Rachel. While he had a great conversation with the latter, he got off to a great start with Gabby and earned his first kiss with her.

So, The Bachelorette suitor was left shocked when Gabby chose fellow contestant Mario over him. While sitting with the other contestants prior to the leading women announcing their decision, he had been confident he had formed excellent connections with both women, especially Gabby.

After Gabby gave the rose to Mario, Erich confessed that he had expected roses from both women and was frustrated that he didn't even get one. He kept walking around in disbelief, reminding everyone of his disappointment at every chance. He had been utterly confident of becoming the first Impression Rose winner, but he was left heartbroken.

Fans were skeptical about Erich and took to social media to express the same. They found it a red flag for him to think he was worthy of both Gabby and Rachel's roses.

America @A_dawg956 Seeing Eric have a connection with both Rachel and Gabby #TheBachelorette Seeing Eric have a connection with both Rachel and Gabby #TheBachelorette https://t.co/3NlOdx3Nek

Natalie Caballero @NatCaballero5 #TheBachelorette not Eric wanting the first impression rose from rachel but kissed gabby ??? #bachelorette not Eric wanting the first impression rose from rachel but kissed gabby ??? #bachelorette #TheBachelorette

Lizzard 🧣 @Lizz_Kelley Erich is giving Viall visuals and hopefully not bachelorette nick viall vibes #TheBachelorette Erich is giving Viall visuals and hopefully not bachelorette nick viall vibes #TheBachelorette

TrashTVpAnda @trashtvpanda #TheBachelorette Erich thought he should get both first impression roses Erich thought he should get both first impression roses 🚩#TheBachelorette https://t.co/gqKsYTeW1g

Mara @marasantanaaa #TheBachelorette Ehhh I liked Erich but his reaction to not getting either of the first impression roses is giving Ehhh I liked Erich but his reaction to not getting either of the first impression roses is giving 🚩#TheBachelorette https://t.co/XzCFbPkx8N

EvaMarieLola @evamarielola Erich was a little too upset at Mario getting that rose #TheBachelorette Erich was a little too upset at Mario getting that rose #TheBachelorette https://t.co/7KH3skTo8g

lemonschweppes.eth @lemonschweppes1 erich jersey boy gonna be the villain this szn callin it now #TheBachelorette erich jersey boy gonna be the villain this szn callin it now #TheBachelorette

mal @Mal_AK2019 After seeing Erich’s reaction to not receiving a rose, I am happy that Gabby chose to not give it to him. Dude seems entitled. Gives me “but I’m the nice guy” vibes. #TheBachelorette After seeing Erich’s reaction to not receiving a rose, I am happy that Gabby chose to not give it to him. Dude seems entitled. Gives me “but I’m the nice guy” vibes. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/IR6n8nVlBB

What transpired on the premiere episode of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette Season 19 started off with a bang. The hit series is known for its interesting premieres, and this year was no different. 32 eligible bachelors presented their diverse backgrounds and life experiences to the leading ladies, and attempted to display the best facets of their personality.

While some impressed Gabby and Rachel with meatballs, horses, chickens, and so much more, others ended up missing the mark.

Before getting to know all the men, Gabby and Rachel sat together as the contestants introduced themselves. However, they soon realized that it would be better to meet the men alone. Although The Bachelorette leads had some alone time with a few of the men, they also leaned on their friendship for support throughout the night and "bounce ideas off of each other."

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes."

In the premiere episode, Rachel developed significant connections with Tino and Jordan V, while Gabby bonded romantically with Mario and Erich. The latter managed to talk to both of them, and he even managed to kiss Gabby.

Eventually, The Bachelorette leads had their first impression rose ready. While Rachel gave it to Tino, Gabby, much to the viewers' surprise, gave it to Mario after spending some quality time with Erich.

At the rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel confessed that they hadn't had enough time to meet all the cast members and therefore canceled the event. However, they did manage to send twins Joey and Justin Young as well as magician Roby home.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette saw Gabby and Rachel give themselves a second shot at love after their heartbreak from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. The season is just getting started and the excitement from fans has been very evident on social media. As the leads form more connections, the floodgates to more drama will surely open.

Tune in to The Bachelorette next week on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

