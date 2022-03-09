“Clayton is a narcissist”: The Bachelor fans slam Clayton Echard for falling in love with all three women

Clayton Echard is a week away from finding his soulmate on The Bachelor. In Episode 9, he confessed that he was in love with all three women: Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey.

Viewers slammed the show’s lead for having the same emotions for the three finalists. Previously, they had confessed that they were falling in love with Echard, and in the latest episode, he was seen telling the women that he was in love with them.

💔☔️HUGGED NIALL 7/25/18 HEARTBREAK WEATHER☔️💔 @super_star_96 Prediction: Clayton is gonna tell each woman that they’re the only one and then they’re gonna find out he was with all of them. #bachelor Prediction: Clayton is gonna tell each woman that they’re the only one and then they’re gonna find out he was with all of them. #bachelor

When the episode began, Echard said he would not guard his feelings as he did earlier. However, this meant someone would get hurt. After spending a romantic date with the finalists, he told both Windey and Recchia that he was falling in love with them. He also later confessed to Evans that he was in love with her.

Fans don't think Clayton Echard deserves the women

Echard has been receiving flak since the beginning of the show for not doing the right thing. From Cassidy Timbrooks to Shanae Ankney, he has proved that he was unable to discover a person’s true intentions.

In Episode 6, The Bachelor lead was slammed for not being transparent with his feelings. Viewers were upset with the fact that he confessed to the finalists that he was in love with all three women.

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

juls @liljulsie #thebachelor me watching Clayton tell Rachel he’s falling in love with her after seeing previews for the last 2 months of her sobbing on the stairs #bachelor me watching Clayton tell Rachel he’s falling in love with her after seeing previews for the last 2 months of her sobbing on the stairs #bachelor #thebachelor https://t.co/hGZ6k6gAz7

graduating miya 👩🏽‍🎓 @itsamiya18 clayton is playing this good guy act to the FLOOR and you all are eating it up like fools #bachelor clayton is playing this good guy act to the FLOOR and you all are eating it up like fools #bachelor

Rachel: I need you to say you’re falling in love with me

Clayton: I’m falling in love with you .. so ..fantasy suite ?

Rachel: that’s all I needed let’s go How this conversation went ..Rachel: I need you to say you’re falling in love with meClayton: I’m falling in love with you .. so ..fantasy suite ?Rachel: that’s all I needed let’s go #Bachelor How this conversation went ..Rachel: I need you to say you’re falling in love with me Clayton: I’m falling in love with you .. so ..fantasy suite ? Rachel: that’s all I needed let’s go #Bachelor https://t.co/2hBOtFVgdv

The Bachelor’s Fantasy Suite episode results in heartbreak

The Fantasy Suite segment offers Clayton Echard the opportunity to spend a night in private with the finalists. In Episode 9, he revealed to the ladies that he was in love with all three and slept with two of them.

This confession broke their hearts, leading to a whole lot of drama. The network has teased this particular scene since the premiere of The Bachelor. In it, Recchia was seen crying and questioning how someone could fall in love with all three of them.

Episode 9 of the dating series aired on Tuesday after a special episode titled Women Tell All was released on Monday. In the previous episode, Echard’s ex-suitresses appeared on the show. Next week will also be a two-day event, airing episodes on Monday and Tuesday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can watch the episodes on Hulu as well.

