“Sierra annoying”: The Bachelor fans slam Sierra Jackson for speaking too much in Women Tell All

Women Tell All was the latest episode on The Bachelor where the former contestants of this season appeared on the show. They had a lot to talk about, and one of the ex-suitresses who couldn’t keep calm was Sierra Jackson.

Jackson came all prepared to slam Shanae Ankney, Cassidy Timbrooks, and even Clayton Echard. She was the loudest while addressing many controversial topics. Interestingly, the top two involved Jackson.

Jackson was the one who warned Echard about Timbrooks’ friends-with-benefits guy, which led to the latter suitress’ eviction. Furthermore, she continued to warn the show’s lead about Ankney’s manipulative behavior multiple times. So, Jackson brought up all these issues in Women Tell All.

Viewers were left annoyed after she continued to yell and bring up the same topics more than once throughout the episode. Jackson even blasted Echard for not listening to fellow cast members who clearly told him about Ankney. She said that he was saving Ankney for “lust,” not love, and told him that he was not ready to be a married man.

Fans react to Sierra Jackson’s remarks

Throughout the Women Tell All episode, the ladies were often seen losing their calm, and at the top of that list was Jackson. She didn’t lose any opportunity to criticize, blame, or badmouth the contestants she didn’t like on the show.

Fans expressed their opinion online about Jackson speaking too much on the latest episode of The Bachelor. Take a look at their reactions:

Allie Griffin @aldoggriff #Bachelor #messy unpopular opinion, sierra is going wayy to far with this shit. Could have stopped so long ago and got the same point across #womentellall unpopular opinion, sierra is going wayy to far with this shit. Could have stopped so long ago and got the same point across #womentellall #Bachelor #messy

frances @hotbooty02 Sierra is literally saying the same thing over and over again #bachelor Sierra is literally saying the same thing over and over again #bachelor

The Bachelor Episode 9 airs tomorrow

Women Tell All welcomed 17 ex-contestants, including Elizabeth Corrigan, Shanae Ankney, Kate Gallivan, Sarah Hamrick, Serene Russell, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Teddi Wright, Hunter Haag, Jill Chin, Lindsey Windham, Mara Agrait, Cassidy Timbrooks, Sierra Jackson, Marlene Wesh, Eliza Isichei, and Claire Heilig.

Host Jesse Palmer later called Echard to meet his exes and answer some burning questions while talking about his journey with the ladies.

The next episode will air tomorrow, which will be the most-awaited Fantasy Suite segment. Each finalist (Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans) will spend a night with Echard in Iceland. Episode 9 will end in a dramatic rose ceremony that will reveal the final two suitresses of The Bachelor Season 26.

The Bachelor episode 9 will air Tuesday, March 8, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC and Hulu.

Edited by Shaheen Banu