“Clayton’s brother has taste”: The Bachelor fans react to Clayton Echard’s brother sliding into Teddi Wright’s DMs

On Monday, The Bachelor aired the Women Tell All episode that welcomed 17 ex-suitresses of Clayton Echard on the show. One of the ladies was Teddi Wright, who revealed that she was approached by one of the Echard brothers.

Host Jesse Palmer invited Wright to the hot seat to talk about her journey on The Bachelor. Towards the end of their conversation, she dropped a bomb that left viewers shocked.

She told Palmer that Echard’s brother slid into her DMs when she was home after being eliminated from the show. Palmer asked:

“A little birdie told me that somebody in particular slid into your DMs. Who was it that reached out to you?”

In response, Wright said:

“Clayton’s brother did reach out to me. I didn’t reply. I will say, I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me.”

What did fans have to say about Clayton Echard’s brother?

Viewers praised Echard’s brother for having good taste in women. Wright was fans’ favorite suitress throughout The Bachelor Season 26, and thus, when she was sent home, they slammed Echard for not picking her. Here’s how fans reacted to Echard’s brother reaching out to Wright:

The Bachelor lead responds to Wright’s remarks on his brother

Echard has two brothers, Patrick and Nate, so it's unclear which one of them slid into Wright’s DMs as she didn’t name the brother, leaving fans curious.

However, Echard has responded to Wright’s claims and revealed that his brothers had denied any such thing. He wrote:

"Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs. So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs.”

Clayton Echard @ClaytonEchard #TheBachelor twitter.com/claytonechard/… Clayton Echard @ClaytonEchard #TheBachelor Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs. So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs. So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs 😂😂 #TheBachelor Let me just clarify here…I 1000% believe Teddi. There’s absolutely no way she made this up at all Let me just clarify here…I 1000% believe Teddi. There’s absolutely no way she made this up at all 😂 #TheBachelor twitter.com/claytonechard/…

Meanwhile, the latest episode was filled with a whole lot of drama. Women Tell All dealt with 17 ladies yelling at each other and attacking Shanae Ankney. Some also questioned Cassidy Timbrooks’ manipulative behavior.

Echard appeared towards the end of the episode and clarified to the ladies that he didn’t regret any of his decisions. Furthermore, he said that he made mistakes but did things that he thought were right at the moment.

The next episode of The Bachelor will be Fantasy Suites, which will air Tuesday, March 8 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. It will feature Clayton spending a night with each finalist — Rachel Recchia, Susie Evans, and Gabby Windey. The finale will air next week.

