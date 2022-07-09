Who is Erich Schwer from The Bachelorette Season 19? Real estate analyst finds taller women attractive

The Bachelorette's Erich Schwer is a real estate analyst from New Jersey who wants to find love and settle down. He claims that he does not have a type, but admits freely that he often finds himself attracted to taller women. Schwer is one of the 32 suitors who will appear in Season 19 to win the hearts of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on the dating show.

The Bachelorette Season 19 will air on July 11, 2022, at 8 PM ET on ABC.

The Bachelorette Season 19 suitor Erich Schwer is a nature enthusiast who loves adventures

In his show biography, 29-year-old Erich Schwer describes himself as "low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side." He has spent the majority of his early days in the tri-state area.

The suitor has joined the reality show with the intention of finding a loving partner so he can engage in a committed relationship. He is looking for "the real deal.” As per his official bio on The Bachelorette:

“He loves doing the unexpected and finds joy in making someone feel special. Above all, Erich hopes to find his best friend and someone with whom he can spend a lifetime of quality time.”

On the new season of the dating show, he is looking for a partner who is “easygoing, selfless and communicative.” As mentioned before, he does not have a type, but that does not keep him from being attracted to taller women often.

Schwer is adventurous and loves biking, surfing, and ice skating. He is also a nature enthusiast and adores exploring new places, as evidenced in his Instagram that is filled with pictures of his explorations. He has made it clear that, despite his fascination for adventure, he does not want to visit an escape room. He does want to see the Northern Lights in person though.

About Erich Schwer's career

Erich Schwer studied Economics in his freshman year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He then completed his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Elon University in 2015.

Shortly after, he started working in the renewable energy sector as an Executive Search Consultant at Hobbs & Towne. He furthered his knowledge of the industry as the Business Development Manager for a Genscape company, Locus Energy.

He then joined Sky Management Services, LLC, where he worked in Commercial Real Estate and Renewable Energy Acquisitions for two years. He is currently an Acquisitions Analyst at Rexford Industrial, prior to which he was a Senior Analyst at Transwestern.

The Bachelorette contestant list

The 32 men who will vie for Rachel and Gabby's hearts in the new season are:

Nate, 33 Quincey, 25 Roby, 33 Ryan, 36 Spencer, 27 Termayne, 28 Tino, 28 Tyler, 25 Zach, 25 Alec, 27 Aven, 28 Brandan, 23 Chris, 30 Colin, 36 Erich, 29 Ethan, 27 Hayden, 29 Jacob, 27 James, 25 Jason, 30 Joey, 24 John, 26 Johnny, 25 Jordan H., 35 Jordan V., 27 Justin B., 32 Justin Y., 24 Kirk, 29 Logan, 26 Mario, 31 Matt, 25 Michael, 32

Tune in on Monday, July 11, to ABC to watch Schwer try his best to impress Rachel and Gabby on The Bachelorette.

