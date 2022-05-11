Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler cast list: Meet Ayanna x Brian and other couples from WE tv show

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler is a brand new series that is all set to air on We tv. The show premieres on Thursday, May 12 at 10.00 pm EST. The eight-episode series will follow couples who have turned to Judge Toler for a life-changing decision.

From hidden secrets to surprise testimonies by people close to the couple, a lot of information will be unveiled before the judge delivers her verdict. Unmarried couples who 'commit' will be married immediately while those who 'quit' have to break up for good. On the other hand, married couples who 'commit' will renew their vows while those who 'quit' will have to divorce following the Judge's verdict.

Judge Toler has made it clear that she is not here for fun and games. She plans to get to the bottom of the couples' relationship troubles and help them find a solution.

What you need to know about We tv's new show Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler revolves around couples who have approached Judge Toler to find out if they should commit to their relationship, or call it quits. There will be surveillance cameras installed in the close quarters of each couple, so Judge Toler can monitor their every move. She will witness their arguments and the way they reach a resolution. Judge Toler will carefully evaluate each relationship before she makes her final decision.

According to the official synopsis for We tv's Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler:

" Through a combination of life experiences, judicial wisdom, street smarts, cutting edge technology, and the sworn testimony of those closest to the couples, Judge Toler will carefully review each case (relationship) before revealing the ultimate verdict."

About Judge Lynn Toler

Judge Lynn Toler is a former arbitrator on Divorce Court. An advocate for mental health, she is also the author of two books and the co-host of We tv's Marriage Boot Camp. Judge Toler will cast a watchful eye over the couples who appear on the show and deliver her verdict based on the evidence, testimonies and their interactions.

Meet the couples of Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler

1) Ayanna and Brian

46-year-old Ayanna and 36-year-old Brian have been married for around three years. After meeting at a party and sharing a bond, the two got hitched. Even though the couple love each other, they have differences that are making them doubt their relationship. Although the couple is fighting to save their marriage, they are willing to bid adieu if Judge Toler thinks that their issues cannot be conquered.

2) London and Andre

37-year-old London and 48-year-old Andre met seven years ago. After an on-and-off relationship and no contact for years, the couple finally got engaged in Las Vegas and have been married for just over six months. The last few months has seen the couple have frequent fights and deal with anger issues which has led them to question their decision to get married.

3) Ashanti and Christopher

Ashanti, 25, and Christopher, 37, have been in a relationship for two years. They grapple with trust issues and are suspicious of one another. However, the couple is not ready to give up on their relationship. They are trying their best to gain each other’s trust and rekindle the flame in their relationship. Judge Toler will help them decide if their relationship is worth another try or if it's time to let go.

4) Antoine and Kieyesia

36-year-old Antoine and 41-year-old Kieyesia met on social media six years ago and have been dating ever since. Sadly, their relationship has been rough over the past few years. Dealing with family drama and insecurities has led the couple to wonder if it's time to call it quits. Unable to decide for themselves, they are now seeking help from Judge Toler.

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler premieres on May 12, at 10 pm EST on We tv.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee