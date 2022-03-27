Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition cast list - K Michelle, Rich Dollaz, and others star in WE tv show

We tv’s upcoming dating reality show, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, is set to air this month with four famous couples. Apart from K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz and many other celebrities will appear on the show this season.

The relationship reality show released its trailer last month, displaying the first look of its drama-filled season alongside the celebrities.

In the previous season, five couples came on board to decide the fate of their broken relationship. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition features several pairs who have been facing a rocky relationship and wish to work on it.

The show puts these couples in a room for a few weeks so that they can sort out their differences.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Four hip-hop couples face the music of Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler help them control lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. But, when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

Meet the cast list for Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

Season 17 of the upcoming season will see a bunch of hip-hop lovers who are famous as celebrities. Take a look at the cast list of the show:

1) K Michelle and Kastan

Kimberly Michelle Pate, aka K. Michelle, is a famous singer, actress, and television personality. VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta rose her to fame, but she continued with the show for two years.

Dr. Kastan Sims graduated from college in 2017 and performed dentistry for 12 years. Although the couple has been in a long-term on-and-off relationship, they are not legally married.

2) Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn

Music executive and reality television personality Rich Dollaz started his career with Bad Boy Records. He is currently the CEO of his own company, Dollaz Unlimited, a management firm.

On the other hand, Mariahlynn is a rapper, songwriter, and reality TV personality who became an overnight celebrity after joining the sixth season of the 'VH1' reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York.

The couple has been together for eight years.

3) Lyrica and A1

Lyrica is an R&B singer and songwriter who appeared in VH1’s reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. On the other hand, the Kansas City native, A1 Bentley, is a record producer, songwriter, and rapper who has worked for artists like Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign.

Moreover, the couple has been together for five years.

4) Gangsta Boo and Emmet

Tennessee-born Gangsta Boo is a rapper whose real name is Lola Chantrelle Mitchell. She rose to massive fame when joining Memphis-based hip hop group Three 6 Mafia.

Also, Emmet Flores is a Playa Del Rey native who hosts one of the world’s most dangerous podcasts, Kush and Chemtrails. The couple is together, but they are not officially married.

Viewers can watch Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition from March 31 at 9:00 pm on WeTV.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar