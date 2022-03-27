When will Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition air? Release date, trailer, and more explored

WeTV is bringing back its unscripted relationship reality show, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. The all-new season 17 of the show is set to premiere on Thursday, March 31 at 9:00 PM. A month ago, the channel released a trailer for the upcoming show featuring four famous hip-hop couples who will try to give their marriage a second chance.

Couples who are set to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition are hip-hop superstar K. Michelle (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn (Love & Hip Hop: New York), Lyrica and A1 (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood), and Gangsta Boo (Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Four hip-hop couples face the music of Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler help them control lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. But, when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?"

What is Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition all about?

Marriage Boot Camp, which has been running on WeTV since 2013, focuses on the married lives of the participating couples. Trust and commitment issues tend to overpower the relationships of some famous duos.

The couples decide to address them and work on the problems they face in their relationship. By living together in the same room for a few weeks and with the help of relationship specialists, couples will try to mend their broken connection.

However, at the end of the finale of the ten-episode series, the couples will make the final decision of either living together or breaking apart.

To guide the couples to focus on their broken relationships, Resident Counselor Dr. Ish Major, along with the established Judge Lynn Toler, will return to the show. They will mainly appear on the show to help the duos confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries.

According to the show’s description:

"Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back to reality."

Moreover, Judge Toler will step into the shoes of advising couples on how to declare the boundaries in their relationship along with handling tough love.

Both the mentors can only guide and help the couples improve their relationships. However, it will completely depend on the couples to make or break their own relationship after a series of revelations take place.

Viewers can also stream Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition on ALLBLK every Monday after the episode airs on WeTV.

Edited by R. Elahi