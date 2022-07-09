Who is Mario Vassall from The Bachelorette Season 19? Personal trainer is a "Tetris superstar"

ABC's long-running dating series, The Bachelorette, is returning for Season 19 this Monday, July 11, 2022. The upcoming season will be a special one as the show will see two leading Bachelorettes, Gaby Windey and Rachek Recchia, along with 32 contenders competing to win their hands and hearts.

The two stars, who previously appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor in March, will be joined by Mario Vassall, a fitness enthusiast from Illinois, as one of the suitors. As expected, host Jesse Palmer will also reappear in the upcoming season.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will be one-of-a-kind in the franchise featuring two leads instead of one, and Vassall happens to be one of the suitors participating in the series to find a romance of his own. Mario is a whirlwind of liveliness with a beaming personality, and here's everything one needs to learn about him before the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 19.

Mario Vassall from The Bachelorette Season 19 is an "emotionally available" bachelor

Mario Vassall from Naperville, Illinois, who is a personal trainer, virtual fitness instructor, entrepreneur, and reality TV star, is making his way to Season 19 of ABC's The Bachelorette. The 31-year-old bachelor has excelled in the field of fitness with an extensive background in the industry. He claims to be extremely approachable and is all set to boldly put all his cards on deck when it comes to finding love. Clearly expressing his desire to find romance, Vassall's official bio states:

"When it comes to love, Mario says he is emotionally available and proudly wears his heart on his sleeve."

Having successfully established himself, Vassall is now willing to embark on a journey to find the right partner and finally settle down. He also claims that it's his devotion to fitness that has taken him to such heights in life. His primary goal is to continue assisting people on their respective fitness journeys while at the same time making his mother proud.

Vassall has previously worked at Workforce Athletics, serving as a League Coordinator and at The Compass School in Naperville, Illinois, as a Fitness Coordinator. After gaining sufficient experience, the entrepreneur turned his well-founded passion into a business by coming up with Inspired by Rio, where he currently serves as a Personal Trainer.

More about Vassall's background and interests as a "Tetris superstar"

After completing his high school journey in Neuqua Valley, Mario pursued sociology at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and had an undergraduate degree in his hands shortly after. He established Legacy, a men's student organization while on college campus, when he was just a student.

Legacy aimed to foster a feeling of togetherness amongst young men on campus from varying backgrounds to address certain issues that the university was failing to openly talk about. In addition to working as a Senior Brand and Marketing Ambassador, he was a Graduate Assistant for the Multicultural Affairs Department and also obtained a MBA in Business Administration and Management.

Coming from a tight-knit family, Mario is a proud uncle to a young niece and is apparently one of the best video game players out there, especially when it comes to Tetris. In fact, his The Bachelorette bio states that:

"Mario is a Tetris superstar."

Readers might as well call him a star and a family man now that he is all set to start out his own love life on a reality TV show. The star grew up playing basketball as part of his high school team, but ultimately dropped the sport, following which he started his fitness journey.

Mario's love for tulips and '90s R&B is likely to match the interests of either of the Bachelorettes this season. The Bachelor Nation star also claims to be a fan of the late NBA champion and legend Kobe Bryant, notwithstanding his allegiance to Chicago. After Kobe passed away in a tragic accident in 2020, Mario shared a heart-felt Instagram post, saying:

"I’ve been rocking with Kobe since day one. He was my hero growing up and the reason I started playing basketball and honestly the reason I got into sports/athletics altogether. This one hits home. RIP to Kobe and his beautiful daughter Gianna. Also prayers for the Bryant family."

If you're low-key rooting for Vassall this season, don't forget to watch the premiere of Season 19 on July 11, 2022, to support this charming suitor.

