Why did Andi Dorfman feel “bummed that it's two women” in The Bachelorette Season 19?

Andi Dorfman isn't impressed with the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old reality star explained that she isn't sold on "the fact that two women have to share the screen" in 2022, following which she added that "we have come a little further" than that.

Andi, who starred in Season 10 of the reality dating show, claimed that she knows "what it takes" to be behind the scenes of the ABC series. Having experienced being the Bachelorette, she hoped things would have been better for the two leads this season, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman isn't happy with the format of the show's recent season

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette is all set to premiere on Monday, July 11, 2022, on ABC. Gabby and Rachel, who both competed for Clayton Echard's heart on Season 26 of The Bachelor, will share the screen as the leads for their season.

Andi Dorfman shared her issues with the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, admitting that she felt it was "sexist."

"I want to be supportive because it's a franchise that literally put me here right now, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't bummed that it's two women. I'd like to see two men go at it. I don't know. It gives me a little sexist vibe there that I don't really love."

She continued:

"I want each girl to have it for themselves. It is such an incredible thing. It's not to say it can't be shared, but again, I don't know."

However, the former Bachelorette confessed that despite the double lead, she will be tuning in to the season "out of support for the girls."

Both Gabby and Rachel will meet 32 potential contestants to chart their love story. The concept of having two leads is a first for the franchise and was well received by fans and the ladies when host Jesse Palmer announced The Bachelor finale.

While seated on the sofa, Rachel said to Gabby:

"This is insane and I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together."

To this, Gabby said:

"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for!"

Know about former Bachelorette Andy Dorfman: Net worth, background, and more

The former Bachelorette has a net worth of $300 thousand. The reality star was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 1987 and is best known for her appearances on Season 18 of The Bachelor and Season 10 of The Bachelorette.

After graduation, she worked as an Assistant District Attorney for Fulton County, Georgia. The star first competed for Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis in Season 18 of the franchise, however, she quit after making it to the eighth episode and walked out on the lead.

Andi was chosen as The Bachelorette for Season 10 and took leave from the job, and later resigned to star on the show. She ultimately chose Josh Murray, and the duo engaged in July 2014. However, they mutually decided to call off their engagement in January 2015. She also denied rumors about her pregnancy.

Her stint on The Bachelorette paid her $50,000. Andi was the first attorney on the show and the first Bachelorette to acknowledge her Jewish ancestry. The star announced her engagement to Blaine Hart on March 30, 2022.

After Clayton's season of The Bachelor ended, fans of the show desperately wanted anyone among Gabby and Rachel, who were in the Top 3, to find love on the show and become the Bachelorettes.

This time, ABC went out of the way to cast both ladies in the same season, much to the viewers' surprise and excitement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far