"Happy Bachelorette(s) Day": Fans excitedly celebrate The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere

The most awaited season of The Bachelorette is finally here. The premiere episode of Season 19 of the hit dating show is set to air on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 8.00 pm, featuring 32 eligible suitors vying for the hearts of two bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The two-hour-long episode will see the men introduce themselves to the leading ladies.

Since the announcement of the two bachelorettes was made, fans have been excited to find out and watch how it pans out with two leads for the very first time in the history of the franchise. They took to social media to celebrate "Happy Bachelorette Day" on this occasion.

The official synopsis of the show, hosted by Jesse Palmer, reads:

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

Fans celebrate the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 19

Fans of Bachelor Nation have been eagerly waiting for Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette. Now that the premiere episode is almost here, they are pumped to begin watching the season and are celebrating the premiere on their respective social media handles.

Check out the level of excitement from loyal viewers of the show below.

More details on the chosen leads for Season 19 of The Bachelorette

This year, the hit series will see two women embarking on an adventurous journey to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia first appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and were among the top three women in the finals, including former cast member Susie Evans.

Both the bachelorettes ended up being heartbroken by the end of The Bachelor season after Clayton chose Susie after professing his love for all three women. Many fans criticized him for dealing with the situation in the most horrible way, but sent out huge support and love for both Gabby and Rachel.

After Jesse Palmer announced both the ladies as the leads for Season 19 of the show, viewers were excited and overjoyed beyong measure. As both of them have begun their search for love, they have a plethora of options in the form of the season's 32 eligible suitors.

Both Gabby and Rachel opened up about their season in an interview with PEOPLE. They revealed that both of them had their separate paths in the journey of love, however, they were bound by a deep friendship. The duo confessed that they had the most memorable experience filming the season.

However, the duo made sure that they didn't fall in love with the same person. In the interview, Gabby opened up about the same and said:

"We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it."

She proceeded to say that although it was natural to fall in love with the same people, The Bachelorette leads put their friendship at the forefront of everything and could eventually figure things out.

As the premiere of Season 19 of The Bachelorette is set to air, Gabby and Rachel are in for a bumpy and dramatic ride as well as a path full of love. It will be interesting to see both of them navigating their relationships while also leaning on each other for support and maintaining a strong friendship throughout the season.

Tune into ABC to watch The Bachelorette on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 8.00 pm.

