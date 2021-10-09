Where to watch Lamb 2021? Release date, streaming details, plot and all about the haunting Icelandic film

A24, the company that introduced movies like The Witch, Midsommar, Hereditary, The Lighthouse, and many more to the US audience, is back with another supernatural horror film Lamb and viewers are in for a treat.

The spooky Icelandic film has hit theaters across the United States and received a highly positive response. It seems like A24's latest horror has upheld the standard of its previous projects.

Everything about Lamb's release and streaming details is given below:

Lamb (2021): All about A24's latest Icelandic horror feature

When was Lamb (2021) released?

Lamb was released theatrically on October 8 in the USA (Image via A24)

Lamb had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021, following which the movie was screened at various other film festivals across the globe.

For the general audience in Iceland, Lamb opened in theaters on September 24, 2021, while A24 (North American distributors) released the film in the USA on October 8, 2021.

Mubi acquired the film's distribution rights for countries like UK, Ireland, India, Turkey, and Latin America (excluding Mexico).

In UK and Ireland, the movie is expected to arrive on December 10 2021.

Where to watch Lamb (2021) online?

Online release of the film (Image via A24)

The US release of Lamb happened as a theater exclusive; therefore, no platform like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Max will show any results for the film.

The American audience's only option is going out and watching the supernatural horror on the big screen while watching other horror movies online.

Lamb (2021): Runtime, cast, characters, and plot

A still from the official trailer (Image via A24)

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, the Icelandic horror feature has a runtime of one hour and 46 minutes (106 minutes). According to the official synopsis of the film:

"Lamb revolves around a childless couple in rural Iceland who make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson."

Lamb @LambMovie There’s nothing like a mother’s love 🖤 #Lamb opens only in theaters TOMORROW There’s nothing like a mother’s love 🖤 #Lamb opens only in theaters TOMORROW https://t.co/WW541Gb5I8

The weird yet brilliant horror movie has the following star cast:

Noomi Rapace portrays María

portrays Hilmir Snaer Gudnason portrays Ingvar

portrays Björn Hlynur Haraldsson portrays Pétur

portrays Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson ( unknown role )

unknown role Ester Bibi portrays Band member

