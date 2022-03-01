What happened to Vikas Khanna’s sister? Michelin star chef mourns death of ‘soulmate’ in emotional post 

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s sister Radhika passed away on February 28, 2022. The former took to Instagram to announce the tragic news and mentioned that his sister died due to a multi-organ failure.
In the emotional post, the chef referred to his late sister as his "soulmate" and "best friend." He also shared that she battled Lupus, aHUS, and renal failure for several years and took her last breath in Khanna’s arms:
Khanna also shared another heartbreaking message about his sister’s passing on Twitter and wrote:
"Will have to learn from today on how to live in this world.”
Radhika was reportedly undergoing treatment at Milstein Hospital. She was 47 at the time of her passing and reportedly died in New York City.
Who was Chef Vikas Khanna’s sister, Radhika?
Radhika Khanna was an Indian-American fashion designer, author, and entrepreneur based in Midtown Manhattan. She was born on March 23, 1974, to Bindu and Davinder Khanna and grew up in Amritsar, India, with her brothers Nishant and Vikas Khanna.
The designer moved to New York City in 1999 and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She also started working in Manhattan restaurants to support her education and lifestyle. Following her graduation, she began interning with American fashion designer Donna Karan.
Radhika Khanna established her own clothing company, Estilo Inc., in 2005 and designed outfits for the Fox TV show Kitchen Nightmares. She was also a yoga practitioner and illustrator of books based on yoga and self-help.
The artist authored books like Yoga: From the Ganges to Wall Street and promoted yoga at the Lupus Foundation of America. She was also an active participant in the national campaign to find a cure for Lupus in association with the Lupus Foundation of America.
Unfortunately, Radhika passed away on Monday after multiple organ failures following a long fight with Lupus, aHUS, and renal failure.
Tributes pour in as Radhika Khanna passes away at 47
Following Vikas Khanna’s emotional announcement of his sister’s demise, several colleagues and well-wishers offered their condolences to the chef for his personal loss.
Chef Vineet commented:
“Oh my good lord. That’s terrible news. So sorry to know this Vikas.”
Actress Shabana Azmi wrote:
"Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas.”
Chef Kunal added:
“This is an irreversible loss. Peace to you brother.”
Several of Khanna’s fans also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his sister:
As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain Radhika Khanna will be missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. However, she will always be remembered by her loved ones.