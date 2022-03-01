What happened to Vikas Khanna’s sister? Michelin star chef mourns death of ‘soulmate’ in emotional post 

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s sister Radhika passed away on February 28, 2022. The former took to Instagram to announce the tragic news and mentioned that his sister died due to a multi-organ failure.

In the emotional post, the chef referred to his late sister as his "soulmate" and "best friend." He also shared that she battled Lupus, aHUS, and renal failure for several years and took her last breath in Khanna’s arms:

Khanna also shared another heartbreaking message about his sister’s passing on Twitter and wrote:

"Will have to learn from today on how to live in this world.”

Radhika was reportedly undergoing treatment at Milstein Hospital. She was 47 at the time of her passing and reportedly died in New York City.

Who was Chef Vikas Khanna’s sister, Radhika?

Radhika Khanna was an Indian-American fashion designer, author, and entrepreneur based in Midtown Manhattan. She was born on March 23, 1974, to Bindu and Davinder Khanna and grew up in Amritsar, India, with her brothers Nishant and Vikas Khanna.

The designer moved to New York City in 1999 and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She also started working in Manhattan restaurants to support her education and lifestyle. Following her graduation, she began interning with American fashion designer Donna Karan.

Vikas Khanna @TheVikasKhanna



#MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. #MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing https://t.co/ZOBzG3ySow

Radhika Khanna established her own clothing company, Estilo Inc., in 2005 and designed outfits for the Fox TV show Kitchen Nightmares. She was also a yoga practitioner and illustrator of books based on yoga and self-help.

The artist authored books like Yoga: From the Ganges to Wall Street and promoted yoga at the Lupus Foundation of America. She was also an active participant in the national campaign to find a cure for Lupus in association with the Lupus Foundation of America.

Unfortunately, Radhika passed away on Monday after multiple organ failures following a long fight with Lupus, aHUS, and renal failure.

Tributes pour in as Radhika Khanna passes away at 47

Fans and well-wishers mourned the loss of Radhika Khanna (Image via Vikas Khanna/Twitter)

Following Vikas Khanna’s emotional announcement of his sister’s demise, several colleagues and well-wishers offered their condolences to the chef for his personal loss.

Chef Vineet commented:

“Oh my good lord. That’s terrible news. So sorry to know this Vikas.”

Actress Shabana Azmi wrote:

"Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas.”

Chef Kunal added:

“This is an irreversible loss. Peace to you brother.”

Several of Khanna’s fans also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his sister:

Manan @omanansharma 🏼 @TheVikasKhanna Really sorry to hear about your loss, Vikas. May God bless you and your family with all the strength to go through this. Sending across prayers and wishes for you, your family @TheVikasKhanna Really sorry to hear about your loss, Vikas. May God bless you and your family with all the strength to go through this. Sending across prayers and wishes for you, your family 🙏🏼

Jayanti Gurung 17.05.1973 @Gurung8Jayanti 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @TheVikasKhanna Oh Vikas please be strong. I know life is really unpredictable. You were so lucky and blessed to have such a loving and supportive sister like her who was your best friend and soul mate. May her soul rest in peace.🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @TheVikasKhanna Oh Vikas please be strong. I know life is really unpredictable. You were so lucky and blessed to have such a loving and supportive sister like her who was your best friend and soul mate. May her soul rest in peace.❤❤❤❤❤ ❤❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

varsha tamhankar @iamvarsha her sweet memories will bring smile to your face and she will smile with you... That how I remember my father.. suddenly something reminds us of him first comes smiles then tears.. with time its reversed @TheVikasKhanna You will learn to feel her presence in little moments in your lifeher sweet memories will bring smile to your face and she will smile with you... That how I remember my father.. suddenly something reminds us of him first comes smiles then tears.. with time its reversed @TheVikasKhanna You will learn to feel her presence in little moments in your life 💞 her sweet memories will bring smile to your face and she will smile with you... That how I remember my father.. suddenly something reminds us of him first comes smiles then tears.. with time its reversed😇🙏

Pravu m @pravu_m @TheVikasKhanna Hope to see you smiling back again, and I think your sister would have wanted that too, stay strong, take ur time, stay healthy sir. No one can replace her but she'll always be there with you , my Heartfelt condolences. @TheVikasKhanna Hope to see you smiling back again, and I think your sister would have wanted that too, stay strong, take ur time, stay healthy sir. No one can replace her but she'll always be there with you , my Heartfelt condolences.

Ravi Arora @raviarora209 @TheVikasKhanna Sorry for your loss. May almighty give u strength to bear this loss and may god give sadgati to a divine soul. Om Shanti @TheVikasKhanna Sorry for your loss. May almighty give u strength to bear this loss and may god give sadgati to a divine soul. Om Shanti 🙏

Ace 🇮🇳 @Bravo_Zuloo @TheVikasKhanna Deepest condolences! These bonds never die. But yes, everything around that bond will be missed dearly. Om Shanti. @TheVikasKhanna Deepest condolences! These bonds never die. But yes, everything around that bond will be missed dearly. Om Shanti.

Supriya @D_Supriya 🏻 You have to be strong for your Mom, it is devastating to loose her daughter, take care of her and yourself. @TheVikasKhanna Vikas ji I Pray to God for peace for the departed soul🏻 You have to be strong for your Mom, it is devastating to loose her daughter, take care of her and yourself. @TheVikasKhanna Vikas ji I Pray to God for peace for the departed soul 🙏🏻 You have to be strong for your Mom, it is devastating to loose her daughter, take care of her and yourself.

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain Radhika Khanna will be missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. However, she will always be remembered by her loved ones.

Edited by Shaheen Banu