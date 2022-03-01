How did Ned Eisenberg die? Illness explored as 'Mare of Easttown', 'Law & Order: SVU' star passes away at 65

Ned Eisenberg recently passed away at the age of 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed to People on Monday that the actor died at his home on February 27.

TMZ were the first to report Eisenberg’s death. The Meadowland star is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their son, Lino.

Yul Vazquez @YulVazquez

#NEDEISENBERG RIP Ned Eisenberg. I was a fan of yours since the first time I saw you act many years ago. You were always excellent. One of the greats. Period. RIP Ned Eisenberg. I was a fan of yours since the first time I saw you act many years ago. You were always excellent. One of the greats. Period.#NEDEISENBERG

Mark Armstrong @markarmstrong4 Ned Eisenberg was such a terrific actor. Lit up everything he was in. As far as I know, this is his only published play. He was delighted when we did the book and I know he was proud of it, because he kept mention of it in his bio. RIP to a real one. Ned Eisenberg was such a terrific actor. Lit up everything he was in. As far as I know, this is his only published play. He was delighted when we did the book and I know he was proud of it, because he kept mention of it in his bio. RIP to a real one. https://t.co/OdmdfjhP69

Eisenberg’s former manager Craig Dorfman told People that the actor was one of the kindest and most talented people he has ever worked with.

Ned Eisenberg’s cause of death

Ned Eisenberg struggled with two forms of cancer before his death – cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. His wife, Patricia, stated that her husband bravely fought his two cancer diagnoses. She said:

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins – cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

Ned Eisenberg’s journey as an actor

Eisenberg attends the 11th annual Monte Cristo Awards at Bridgewaters (Image via D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ned Eisenberg was born on January 13, 1957, and was raised in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx. He graduated from Riverdale Junior High School in 1972 and went to Performing Arts High School.

Eisenberg made his debut in the theater with a role in Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs. He appeared next in a Broadway production of The Green Bird and had many other stage roles.

The New York City native played the lead role in the 1985 romantic comedy Key Exchange. He made guest appearances in several 1980s television series, including The Equalizer and Miami Vice.

Eisenberg appeared in the television comedy The Fanelli Boys alongside Christopher Meloni and Joe Pantoliano. He also played supporting roles in various films like The Burning, Moving Violations, Last Man Standing, A Civil Action, Experimenter, and others.

Additionally, Eisenberg co-founded the Naked Angels Theatre Company with Fisher Stevens in 1987.

The veteran actor played a recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also appeared in the first episode of the crime drama The Sopranos in 1999.

Eisenberg then appeared in Clint Eastwood’s 2004 sports drama film Million Dollar Baby. He also played the role of Joe Rosenthal in Eastwood’s war movie, Flags of Our Fathers, released in 2006.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh