'Brazen' movie takeaway: A crime drama with a significant social statement

Brazen, the anticipated Alyssa Milano and Sam Page starring thriller, arrived on Netflix on Thursday, January 13 2022. The movie revolves around a notable mystery writer named Grace, played by Milano, who ends up getting involved in solving the murder mystery of her own sister Kathleen.

Director Monika Mitchell has kept it minimalist and crisp while laying down suspenseful events that are quite exciting and entertaining to watch. It has started to create a good amount of buzz among the viewers.

'Brazen': A major takeaway

Let's take a look at what this crime drama kept in store for the audience.

A little more than just a crime drama

Brazen can be considered an entertaining thriller, as it has all the elements to keep an audience hooked. From sharp scenes to well-rounded acting, it makes for a good one-and-a-half hours of screen time. The lead star of the movie said in an interview:

“I watched it with my husband Manny, we just loved it. It was like a guilty pleasure getaway, an armchair detective-like film,”

However, the underlying theme of the movie is that it portrays a refreshing representation of women who work as adult webcam performers and adds a bit more to the movie's content. It has made some serious social statements in a very subtle way.

The positive representation of adult webcam performers

The movie has given a refreshing representation of the life of a woman who works as a performer. It shows how professional the women associated with this job can truly be and how they have a completely normal and separate lifestyle. They all have families and loved ones they care deeply about, and most importantly they are empowered.

The movie has also kept the very conventional male-gaze at its core, as this is one of the primary reasons why the serial killer is choosing to end the lives of these webcam performers. Therefore, the movie represents these women in a positive light, making some significant social statements but in a very subtle manner.

Also Read Article Continues below

Brazen, directed by Monika Mitchell, is streaming on Netflix from January 13th 2022. Don't forget to catch this crime thriller.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider