Who was Lindsey Pearlman? 'General Hospital' actress found dead at 43 after being reported missing

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead after going missing for five days. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news. Law enforcement has not revealed details regarding the cause of death but “will be determined by the coroner.”

The 43-year-old actress was last seen on February 13, near the Thai Town neighborhood of Los Angeles. She did not return home following her outing, which caused concern for her family and friends.

Los Angeles police stated that the actress was found four miles away from her last sighting on Hollywood Boulevard.

The actress’ cousin Savannah Pearlman confirmed the news on Twitter. She said:

Savannah Pearlman @Savannah__P



Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to Savannah Pearlman @Savannah__P



My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #LA LA people, my cousin - Lindsey Pearlman - is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd.My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #MissingPerson LA people, my cousin - Lindsey Pearlman - is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd. My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #MissingPerson #LA https://t.co/nQZ9wqpU6R I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. twitter.com/Savannah__P/st… I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. twitter.com/Savannah__P/st…

The Vicious actress’ husband Vance Smith posted on Instagram as well. He wrote:

The actress’ agent told E! News that they are “deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing.” The agent added that the family had requested privacy as they grieved the late actress.

Where was Lindsey Pearlman from?

Pearlman was a Chicago-based actress. She graduated from The Second City Conservatory and was trained in improvisational comedy. She was also signed to an NBC talent agency. Like any actor dreams, Pearlman has spent years on the stage. She performed and toured internationally for her show S*x Signals for seven years.

She has also performed in theaters for The Realish Housewives: A Parody, The Mousetrap, Trevor, and Never the Bridesmaid. The actress received the Joseph Jefferson Citation for Actress in a Principal Role for the work in Never the Bridesmaid.

She has acquired several on-screen roles in popular shows including Empire, Sneaky Pete and American Housewife. Her latest roles were in The Purge and Netflix’s Selena: The Series. She also starred in The Ms. Pat Show and Vicious.

Lindsey Pearlman's appearance on Chicago Justice (Image via NBCUniversal)

The actress was best known for her role in NBC’s Chicago Justice, where she played Joy Fletcher. She also appeared in General Hospital, where she received tremendous recognition.

In the NBC soap, the actress played Margaret McMorris (known as Maggie). She appeared in the series from January 29, 2020.

The actress’ official website noted that she was “an activist for animals and humans.” It also read that Pearlman was a fan of 90s R&B.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha