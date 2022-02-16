Bob Saget death: Late actor's family files lawsuit to block release of investigation records after medical examiner's claims go viral 

Late American actor Bob Saget's family has filed a lawsuit to prevent the release of investigation records of his sudden demise at the age of 65.

Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9, 2022 following a stand-up show the night before.

In a statement released on February 9, 2022, his family said that he died of head trauma, explaining that he had hit his head on something and simply went to sleep.

But on February 11, 2022, Orange and Osceola County chief medical examiners announced that Bob Saget had severe skull fractures, raising questions about the previous explanation. According to an analyst who reviewed the report, the injuries were consistent with being hit with a baseball bat or falling 30 feet.

On February 15, 2022, Bob Saget's ex-wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — from his previous marriage with Sherri Kramer, filed a suit to block the release further information about the star's death, which was ruled an accident with no foul play involved.

Family members sued the medical examiner's office and the Orange County Sheriff to prevent any information related to his death from being disclosed, including photographs, videos and audio recordings, and legally protected autopsy information.

According to a copy obtained by ABC News, the lawsuit read:

"Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose."

Experts are having second thoughts on Bob Saget's cause of death

Bob Saget's death has now sparked questions about how thoroughly his death was investigated and what caused his "significant blow to the head."

According to Dr. Joshua Stephany's report, Bob Saget was also positive for COVID-19 when he died, but the test did not cause his death, even though it was not a contributing factor.

CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, believes this was more than just a bump on the head.

He said that while reading the autopsy report, it felt like there was a pretty significant blow to the head.

"That takes a lot of force to do that. If I knew nothing else about what had happened, you'd think this was someone who had fallen down the stairs and had several impacts to the head or been unrestrained in a car accident."

He added that although the real cause may never be known, the blow was significant and the bleeding on top of the brain caused pressure on the brain, leading to him losing consciousness before perishing.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee