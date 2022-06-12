Food Network's 'Silos Baking Competition': Who are Joanna and Chip Gaines and what is their combined net worth? 

Joanna and Chip Gaines' Silos Baking Competition is all set to premiere on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Food Network, as well as Magnolia Network. The one-hour special will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

Six bakers from all around the country (Georgia, Michigan, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin) will compete in Waco, Texas. The prize will include a monetary sum of $25,000 and a chance to have their winning treat featured on the menu at Joanna and Chip Gaines‘ bakery, Silos Baking Co.

Along with Joanna, chefs Andrew Zimmern and Zoe Francois will be present to taste-test the dishes.

Given that these experts have fine culinary backgrounds, it will be interesting to see how they approach the dishes and select the winner. In an interview with Parade, Zimmern talked about judging the show and said:

“I love watching home cooks and food entrepreneurs test out their favorite recipes in a true competition format with all the pressure of a timed event with big stakes. It’s truly an honor to judge the Silos Baking Competition and watch bakers with so much talent explore their passion.”

Who are the famous husband-wife duo Joanna and Chip Gaines?

Joanna and Chip Gaines have been married for 18 years and are founders of Magnolia Network. The home-improvement duo have worked hard to become a successful household name, with a combined net worth of $50 million.

The couple began with their Fixer Upper series on HGTV, which was deemed one of the most popular shows on the television network. They soon turned that into an entire home improvement empire with many credits to their name.

They opened a business complex in Waco, Texas, and authored multiple books, a Target home accessories line, and their very own entertainment network. The combination of the show, various properties, book deals, and many entrepreneurial projects are set at a net worth of $750 million.

The couple first met in Waco, Texas, and met each other at an automotive shop, where Chip recognized Joanna in a tire commercial. The duo hit it off immediately while in the waiting area, where the former went to get his brakes done.

After a year of multiple dates, he popped the question at a shopping center before going to the jewellery store to get her ring designed.

Another year later, Joanna and Chip got married in Waco, Texas at the Earle Harrison House, a historic mansion that the former revealed very much reminded her of their first date. After buying their first house in 2003, the duo opened Magnolia Market in October of the same year.

For the next seven years, the couple focused on expanding their business while raising their five children, Drake, 18, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12 and Crew Gaines, 4 (who was born recently in 2018).

In 2005, Joanna and Chip ended up closing Magnolia Market and turned the building into the business headquarters for Magnolia Homes, where they could work on their real estate business, home renovation, and interior design.

The duo began their journey to stardom with their HGTV show Fixer Upper in 2013 which premiered with 1.9 million viewers. Soon after the show's premiere, they launched Magnolia Market at the Silos, which brought in up to 35,000 people a week in 2016 (as per Texas Monthly).

With the success of Fixer Upper and Magnolia Market, Joanna and Chip launched many other projects: a line of paint colors, wallpaper designs, and furniture. They went on to open bed and breakfast, The Magnolia House ($695 per night), and published the first issue of their lifestyle publication, The Magnolia Journal (costs $20 a year).

The same year, they launched their first book together, The Magnolia Story, in which they wrote about their biggest milestone moments together and shared tidbits about their relationship. Although they ended Fixer Upper in 2017, they rebooted the same in 2019, stating that they missed the show.

Apart from all of these accomplishments, Joanna and Chip also own their own restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.

Since 2017, both Joanna and Chip have been dealing with divorce rumors. However, the couple have repeatedly denied the claims. The series, Silos Baking Competition, was filmed outdoors in front of a live audience at the Silos in Waco.

