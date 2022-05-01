What time will Inside Eats with Rhett & Link Season 1 episode 3 air on Food Network? Release date, plot, and more

Inside Eats with Rhett & Link Season 1 will be back with its third episode on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The show premiered on Food Network on April 24, 2022, and since then has left the audience amazed and excited about the concept. The first two episodes have attracted a lot of attention from fans who are eagerly waiting for the next one to air.

The show's hosts and lifelong friends Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are going behind closed doors and entering personal kitchens of some famous food joints to research and get answers to some of their witty food questions.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Lifelong friends Rhett and Link have amassed billions of views tasting, rating and ranking favorite foods on their wildly popular daily internet show. Now these expert eaters are going behind closed doors into the secret test kitchens, research and development centers and storefronts of some of America's biggest food makers, meeting the people who create everything Americans love to eat."

Details on Inside Eats with Rhett & Link Season 1 Episode 3

This week, the expert tasting duo will visit The Cheesecake Factory to gain some insights into their famous dishes and the skills behind cooking them. They shall also be asking the chefs some exciting questions to get all the amusing details behind the scenes of the food joint.

Episode 3 of Inside Eats with Rhett & Link will air on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. on Food Network.

The official synopsis of the episode titled The Cheesecake Factory reads:

"Rhett and Link go behind the scenes at The Cheesecake Factory to find out how their massive menu got so big and how they manage to prepare it all from scratch. The guys also try their hand at cheesecake decoration and see the entire menu cooked up in front of them."

Rhett and Link meet the masters behind all we love to eat, tasting different dishes to reveal interesting secrets and infusing them with their unique investigations. The comedy duo is childhood friends from Buies Creek, North Carolina. They have “shared food-related videos with more than 17 million subscribers on Good Mythical Morning.”

As founders of this online entertainment and digital comedy studio, they use their trademark humor, innate curiosity, ever-beaming energy, rigor, and enthusiasm to enlighten viewers with their content and feed hungry minds.

In the premiere episode, Rhett and Link went to the famous Chipotle Mexican Grill to reveal some exciting details. They explored different flavor combinations, made a batch of fresh guacamole, and attempted to predict the customer's perfect chipotle order.

Episode 2 saw the duo exploring ice cream flavors at Coolhaus, where they tasted some of the weirdest creations blindfolded and made their ice cream with their choice of flavors, including French onion soup ice cream.

Speaking about Inside Eats with Rhett & Link, the duo told Food Network:

“We’ve spent over a decade tasting, rating, and ranking everything, from the world’s most expensive desserts to 40-year-old ham and eggs. Thankfully, we survived and got a TV show. We’re ready to unleash our well-trained tongues on America’s favorite food brands."

Other notable projects of Rhett and Link include podcast Ear Biscuits, IFC series Rhett & Link: Commercial Kings, their novel The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek, and YouTube Premium series Rhett and Link's Buddy System.

Inside Eats with Rhett & Link will air every Sunday on Food Network and streamed on Discovery+.

Edited by Suchitra