Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition Season 24 cast list: Tracey Gold, Jodie Sweetin and others in Food Networks’ show

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so ’90s is set to feature nine celebrity contestants trying their hands at professional cooking. The show is premiering on Sunday, April 24 at 9.00 pm EST. Chefs Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro will train these 90’s star contestants in culinary activities and judge them subsequently. Tracey Gold, Jodie Sweetin, and many others will participate in Food Networks’ Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition.

About the show

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so 90's will feature celebrities who were household names in the 90’s era of television but do not have any achievements in the kitchen. They will be put to the test by the judges who will train them from scratch. The winner will receive $25,000 for their charity while the team leader will get bragging rights.

The official synopsis of Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition Season 24 reads:

"In the new season, Anne Burrell is joined for the first time by Jeff Mauro to transform a roster of retro celebrity recruits from clueless in the kitchen to totally rad cooks. While these recruits were Hollywood darlings on television in the 90s, they never won anyone over with their cooking – so Anne and Jeff guide them through a series of rigorous challenges to improve their culinary game."

Meet the contestants of Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so 90’s

1) Lori Beth Denberg

American actress and comedian Lori is best known for her work as an original cast member of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, All That. She also played the role of Lydia Liza Gutman on The WB sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show. The 46-year-old recently worked on a short film titled, Lost Treasure of the Valley, for which she was also the executive producer.

2) Elisa Donovan

Lisa Adaline Donovan is an American actress who played the role of Amber in the 1995 comedy film, Clueless. She reprised her role in the TV series of the same name soon after. The 51-year-old is also famous for playing Morgan Cavanaugh in the sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

3) Tracey Gold

Born on May 16, 1969, Tracey Gold is an American child star and actress, best known for playing Carol Seaver on the 1980s sitcom, Growing Pains. She actively worked in the industry from 1976 to 2017.

4) Jennie Kwan

Jennie Kwan, television, film, and voice actress, played the role of Samantha "Sam" Woo in California Dreams. She also voiced the characters of Satoko Hojo in Higurashi: When They Cry and Suki in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

She was born on September 9 1973 in Los Angeles.

5) Matthew Lawrence

Actor and singer, Matthew Lawrence, is known for his roles in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World. The 42-year-old also starred in the series Brotherly Love with his real-life brothers Joey and Andrew. He was married to Cheryl Burke from 2019 to 2022.

6) Mark Long

Born on June 2, 1971, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mark Long is an actor and producer. He is known for his roles in Guarded Secrets (1997), Sweet Valley High (1994), and The Challenge: All Stars (2021).

7) Jodie Sweetin

American actress and television personality, Jodie Sweetin, is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the ABC comedy series, Full House and its Netflix sequel series, Fuller House. Recently, she participated in CBS’ Beyond the Edge.

8) Nicholle Tom

Nicholle Marie Tom is best known for playing Ryce Newton in Beethoven, and Beethoven's 2nd, and Maggie Sheffield on The Nanny. Moreover, she voiced Supergirl in the DC Animated Universe.

9) Curtis Williams

Born in 1987, William made his first feature film debut in Beverly Hills Cop. He won the Best Young Actors Award for consecutive years, 1996 and 1997. He also played a leading role in Durango Kids, which was directed by Ashton Root.

Viewers can watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so 90’s at 9 p.m. ET/PT, April 24 on Food Network and Discovery+.

