When will 'Worst Cooks in America' Season 24 episode 1 air? Release date and more

Worst Cooks in America is all set to return with a new season on Food Network. The hit cooking competition series is led by Chef Anne Burrell, alongside Chef Cliff Crooks.

The reality show is about contestants with zero cooking skills learning how to prepare a proper meal, thereby winning a $25,000 cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Some of the worst cooks in the country will compete in an elimination series. The last two standing have the chance to cook for culinary critics and win a cash prize.”

‘Worst Cooks in America’ airs on Wednesday

Season 24 of the show is all set to premiere Wednesday, January 5, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 8.00 pm Central Time (CT) on Food Network.

Viewers can also watch the 90-minute episode through several streaming services like Fubo TV, Philo, Sling, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from Season 24?

The first episode of Worst Cooks in America Season 24 is titled “Welcome to the Disaster Zone.” The culinary series will welcome 12 new contestants to the boot camp, where chefs Burrell and Crooks will teach them some cooking skills.

According to the description, the first challenge will have contestants cooking a favorite dish for their loved ones.

The description for episode 1 reads:

“For the main dish challenge, the recruits must replicate the chefs' surf-and-turf dinner. Anne and Cliff are shocked by the kitchen disasters, and the recruits hope they are chosen for a team.”

As per the Food Network, the participants will work in pairs this time. With two minds in one dish, disaster is set to take place. Will the chefs be able to handle this season’s amateurs? Only time will tell.

Speaking about returning to Season 24, Burrell said:

“I have the greatest time hosting Worst Cooks in America and look forward to teaching our contestants and viewers on this show, as well as other series, how to cook like rock stars.”

The contestants in the new season will include best friends, married couples, drag artists and long-lost cousins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Worst Cooks in America will air new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET.

Edited by Saman