What time will Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition Season 24 premiere? Plot, air date and more about competition series

Food Network is bringing its viewers the new season of its long-running show, Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so 90’s, which promises to be a “blast from the past with clueless in the kitchen stars competing to up their cooking game.”

Premiering on Sunday, April 24, the show is taking on a retro 90's theme to bring on the nostalgia. You can watch it at 9 EDT/PDT on Food Network and Discovery+.

Hence, viewers will see a lot of celebrities belonging to the 90's participating in the show, but they will not have any experience in the kitchen. They will be trying their hands at culinary activities to improve the way their cooking.

The show will feature celebrities like Lori Beth Denberg (All That), Elisa Donovan (Clueless), Tracey Gold (Growing Pains), Jennie Kwan (California Dreams), Matthew Lawrence (Boy Meets World), Mark Long (Road Rules), Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Nicholle Tom (The Nanny) and Curtis Williams (The Parent ‘Hood).

Chefs Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro will judge Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so 90’s. If you love reality shows that are a little bit messy but a lot of fun, you will love this one.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

In the new season, Anne Burrell is joined for the first time by Jeff Mauro to transform a roster of retro celebrity recruits from clueless in the kitchen to totally rad cooks. While these recruits were Hollywood darlings on television in the 90s, they never won anyone over with their cooking – so Anne and Jeff guide them through a series of rigorous challenges to improve their culinary game.

What to expect from the first episode of Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so 90’s?

The first episode of the celebrity culinary show will see judges Anne and Jeff welcome the celebrity contestants and help them train rigorously to test their skills. Later on, the participants will be tasked with cooking pot luck dinners which will determine the division of contestants into the teams of the two respective judges.

Moreover, in the upcoming challenges, the celebrity contestants will make elevated versions of classic TV dinners. While some will receive a green signal from the judges, some will be immediately canceled. The show will also involve typical 90’s style games like tropical culinary adventure with coconuts and a retro dinner cooking relay.

How will the show conclude?

The finale episode of the Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition will air on Sunday, May 29 at 9.00 pm. The two finalists will compete against each other and make a three-course restaurant-quality meal each for guest judges Ilan Hall, Nilou Motamed, and Ayesha Nurdjaja. The winner will receive $25,000 for their charity and their team leader will snag the bragging rights.

Courtney White of Discovery Inc. said in an interview,

“The season is a nostalgia-filled blast with familiar faces, hilarious challenges, and some impressive culinary transformations.”

Viewers can watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so 90’s on April 24 on Food Network and Discovery+.

