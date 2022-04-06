What to expect from Name That Tune season 2 episode 2? Release date, celebrity contestants, and more about FOX’s show

Fox’s latest musical reality show, Name That Tune season 2, premiered on March 29 with a successful first episode. Episode 2 of the show will be released on April 5 at 9.00 pm EST.

Celebrity contestants Jodie Sweetin, Frankie Muniz, Laurie Hernandez, and Nastia Liukin will be going neck-to-neck in a music knowledge battle in the upcoming episode.

Name That Tune season 2 features a fresh set of celebrity contestants who try to raise funds for their respective foundations by recognizing songs while listening to their tunes. Contestants will be tested on their musical knowledge, which will help them gain points.

The celebrity contestants on Name That Tune season 2 are:

Jodie Sweetin, Frankie Muniz, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Shaggy, Kim Fields, Tituss Burgess, Mel B, Cassadee Pope, Jana Kramer, Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Vernon Davis, and Victor Cruz.

What will happen in episode 2 of Name That Tune season 2?

In the recent trailer of the upcoming episode titled ’Sitcom Stars and Olympic Legends’, contestants will be playing in the ‘celebrity medley week'. The Malcolm in the Middle actor, Frankie Muniz, looked absolutely confident in the trailer with his musical knowledge.

Moreover, Jodie Sweetin looked hopeful of playing well in the game. Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez expressed that the game could get very pressurized for the players, as the contestants to guess the song fastest would win the points. Lastly, five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin agreed that it has to be faster than her counterparts in the game.

All four contestants looked highly roped in on a competitive spree to win the round for their respective charity organizations. However, in the trailer, it was unclear who might have won the maximum points on the show.

Nastia Liukin also shared her excitement to be on the upcoming episode on Instagram. She posted a reel and captioned it:

"Remember that one time we went to Dublin? Well I can finally tell you what we did 🙃 Tune in tomorrow at 9pm EST to catch me + Laurie on #NameThatTune @FOXTV where I played to benefit @specialolympics! @RealityClubFOX."

Celebrity contestants, Frankie Muniz will play for the State Forty Eight Foundation, and Jodie Sweetin will play for The Scleroderma Research Foundation. Laurie Hernandez will play for both the Alzheimer’s Association and OneMind.org, while Nastia Liukin will play for the Special Olympics.

Viewers can watch episode 2 of Name That Tune on Fox Now, Hulu, and Tubi.

