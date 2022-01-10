"I've had nine concussions": Frankie Muniz opens up on memory loss rumors 

Former child actor Frankie Muniz, who starred in the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 to 2006, has finally clarified the rumors regarding his health.

A few years ago, rumors about the actor having mini strokes and severe memory loss had arisen. In a recent interview for the podcast, Steve-O's Wild Ride!, Muniz addressed the rumors and said that he was misdiagnosed and his sickness was misreported by the media, whereas what he actually suffered from were migraine auras. The star also admitted that he had a bad memory because of concussions and an eventful acting career.

In the interview, Muniz addressed the rumors and stated how they have affected his image over the years, saying:

"This is the first time that I've actually ever gotten to clarify [the rumor]. If you search my name, all it talks about is how like I have no memory or I'm dying of strokes and all this kind of stuff. … You search my name (and) it's basically, 'Frankie is dying'."

Frankie Muniz, who has had nine concussions, admitted to the fact that he has a bad memory, which he believes is caused by the busy work schedule he followed.

"I've thought about it a lot like over my years of like, you know, why do I have a bad memory? You know what I mean? The only logical thing I can say is, yeah, I've had nine concussions. I don't want to blame the concussions or blame anything else. I just think it's the fact that I did so f***ing much in that time frame that of course I can't remember all of it."

Recalling his troubles remembering the life events from early 2000s during his appearance on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, Muniz referenced the week of the show that focused on the star's most memorable year. He explained how his words were misinterpreted, as he said:

"To be honest, like, I love 'Dancing With the Stars,' and I don't want to say anything that will make them hate me, but they kind of tell you what your most memorable year is going to be. You know what I mean? And they were like, 'It's 2001 because it's when you were nominated for an Emmy and the Golden Globes’ and all that kind of stuff.

And I go, ‘I don't remember what I felt then.' I don't, you know? It was me kind of blowing off the fact that I can't say ‘That's my favorite year’ because I can't tell you what happened in 2001… I had to say, like, ‘I don't really remember.’ But I wasn't saying I don't remember anything."

Fortunately the rumors surrounding Frankie Muniz are not true and the actor is anything but 'dying'. He has had neither mini strokes nor issues with memory loss.

The 36-year-old actor had shifted his focus from acting to being a full-time race car driver after Malcolm in the Middle wrapped, but had to put a stop to racing after he had a terrible crash in 2009. From 2012 to 2014, Muniz worked as a drummer for a band named Kingsoil.

In recent years, the actor, who is married to his long-time girlfriend Paige Price, has appeared in movies and TV shows like Preacher, The Black String, and The Rookie. He has also voiced several characters in films and series such as The Simpsons, Dr. Dolittle 2, The Fairly OddParents, and Harley Quinn.

