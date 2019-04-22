5 Best Female Race Car Drivers Ever!

Danica Patrick

Auto racing began 5 minutes after the second car was built - Henry Ford

Motorsport has been a male dominated sport ever since the invention of automobiles. Men have dominated and continue to dominate most of the racing series around the world.

Motorized tricycle race in 1897 was one of the pioneer Motorsport event in which women could participate. The first few female drivers to race were Madame Labrousse, Countess Elsa d’Albrizzi, and Miss Wemblyn in 1900.

But it was the French woman named Camille du Gast who made several appearances in International racing events, she participated in the 1900 Paris-Berlin race and finished 30th overall in a 20 hp Panhard.

The number of women competing in Motorsport events gradually increased over the years. In 2009, the FIA ( Governing body for Motorsports) came up with the Women in Motorsport commission in a bid to increase women participation in racing events across the world.

Lets have a look at the 5 best female race car driver's who gave men a run for their money.

#5 Molly Taylor

Molly Taylor

Molly Taylor is an Australian rally driver who currently rallies in Australian Rally Championship (ARC) for the Subaru Motorsport team. Molly's 2016 title made her the first woman and also the youngest driver to be crowned the Australian Rally Champion.

In 2011, Molly was the only woman driver who was a part of the WRC Pirelli star driver program and she was also one of youngest female drivers to participate in the World Rally Championship.

Molly has won several titles in the world of Motorsport which includes Australian Rally Championships in the F-16 Class for 2007 and 2008, British Ladies Rally Champion in 2009 (the only woman from outside to UK to win the title). Molly took part in the 2013 FIA European Rally Championship too.

