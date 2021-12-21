How did Billy Conway die? 'Morphine' drummer dies aged 65

Drummer for Morphine, Billy Conway is no more. Conway recently passed away at the age of 65.

Conway's death was confirmed by his bandmate, Jeffrey Foucault, and this happens 22 years after the demise of bandmate Mark Sandman on stage.

Vapors of Morphine @vaporsMORPHINE We are devastated to learn of the passing of Morphine/Treat Her Right drummer Billy Conway. One of the best drummers and most stalwart friends, Billy succumbed to a long battle with cancer. We love you Billy. Give Mark our love. RIP instagram.com/p/CXsIZ2YMPF_/… We are devastated to learn of the passing of Morphine/Treat Her Right drummer Billy Conway. One of the best drummers and most stalwart friends, Billy succumbed to a long battle with cancer. We love you Billy. Give Mark our love. RIP instagram.com/p/CXsIZ2YMPF_/…

The band Vapors of Morphine also paid tribute to Conway on Facebook, saying they were devastated to learn of Conway's death and sent their condolences to their family and friends.

Billy Conway’s cause of death explored

Billy Conway died due to cancer and fought a long battle with the disease. The drummer was diagnosed with bowel cancer and underwent emergency surgery in 2018 and six months of chemotherapy.

Conway’s cancer spread to his liver in 2020, and he released his first solo album in the same year. It is unknown if Conway was hospitalized at the time of death or was at his home.

About Billy Conway in brief

Dave Champagne, Billy Conway, Mark Sandman, and Jim Fitting performs at First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Image by Jim Steinfeldt via Getty Images)

Billy Conway was from Owatonna, Minnesota, and most popular for his work with rock groups Treat Her Right and Morphine. He attended Yale University in 1970 and met Jim Fitting, who later became a member of Treat Her Right.

Conway and Fitting later shifted to Boston, Massachusetts, and met Mark Sandman and David Champagne in 1985. Conway used a cocktail drum at the time and was known for its spare and spacious sound.

After Morphine was formed in 1989, Jerome Deupree was the original drummer, but Conway played for most of the time. Following Sandman's heart attack in 1999, Colley and Conway formed Orchestra Morphine and toured to raise money for the Mark Sandman Music Education Fund.

Colley and Conway then formed Twinemen with Laurie Sargent, and Conway occasionally joined Vapors of Morphine. Conway was also a part of albums and live dates by other artists and was a drummer on Early Riser. Conway, Fitting, and Champagne then recorded an album in 2019.

Billy Conway’s first album, Outside Inside, was released in 2020, and he worked as a producer and engineer.

