Name That Tune season 2 contestant list: Jodie Sweetin, Jennie Garth, and more compete in Fox competition series

The music game show, Name That Tune, is all set to premiere on Fox once again with a new season. The second season will air next week, on March 29, 2022. The celebrity contestants will play to win money for their respective charities.

The show will test the musical knowledge of the contestants with a live band or on-stage orchestra performance. Singers, actresses, television personalities and Olympic stars will go head-to-head on the game show to win the grand cash prize.

Contestant sist of season 2 of Name That Tune

Starting next Tuesday, Name That Tune will showcase celebrities from various backgrounds playing games, identifying songs, and winning cash prizes for the causes they support.

Jodie Sweetin

Born on January 19, 1982 in Los Angeles, California, Jodie Sweetin is best-known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the ABC comedy series Full House and its Netflix sequel series Fuller House.

The actress started her acting journey with a guest role as Pamela in the 1987 sitcom Valerie. She then starred in Full House until the show ended in 1995. For her incredible performance on the show, the actress even won the Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Comedienne in a Television Series in 1990.

Years later, she once again reprised her famous character in Fuller House. The Netflix spin-off series ended after five seasons in 2020.

She even starred in various other films and television shows including Port City, Redefining Love, Yes, Dear, Singled Out, Walt Before Mickey, and Just Swipe, among many others. She even participated in shows Beyond the Edge and Worst Cooks in America in 2022.

Jennie Garth

Actress Jennie Garth is known for starring as Kelly Taylor in Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise and as Val Tyler on the sitcom What I Like About You.

Born in Urbana, Illinois, the 49-year-old actor has starred in many films and television shows like Teen Angel Returns, The Last Cowboy, A Time To Dance, Telling You, among many others. She even participated in season 5 of Dancing with the Stars and made it to the semi-finals, paired with Derek Hough.

Other stars who will participate in the show

Other stars who will be participating in the upcoming season of the show include Frankie Muniz, Ian Ziering, Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Shaggy, Kim Fields, Tituss Burgess, Mel B., Cassadee Pope, Jana Kramer, Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Vernon Davis, and Victor Cruz.

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and with Randy Jackson as the bandleader, the game show, Name That Tune, kicks starts on Tuesday, March 29 on Fox.

Edited by Sabika