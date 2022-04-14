When will High Design season 1 air? Release date, plot, and more about Discovery+’s renovation show

High Design is set to be Discovery+’s latest home-renovation show, which is premiering on April 13, 2022. Recently, the show released its trailer featuring Kim Myles, the cannabis queen, on a mission to help clients struggling to create space for a cannabis dispenser.

Based out of California and Maine, viewers will get to see some unbelievable renovations taken by the host, Kim Myles.

High Design will feature the owner, who owns a cannabis shop but is struggling to accommodate a large amount of cannabis. These shops also have an awful interior that will be fixed, along with creating space for cannabis by Kim Myles. Moreover, she will be exploring the world of cannabis and learning how to make soaps, sodas, lotions, and much more from the plant products.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Famed interior designer and cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles helps small-business owners across the country transform their struggling and uninviting cannabis dispensaries into stunning, profitable retail spaces."

What to expect from High Design season 1?

Season 1 of High Design will be quite a rollercoaster ride for the cannabis shop owners. The show is filmed in California and Maine, which have plenty of cannabis shops and all have cut-throat competition.

Due to unflattering shop interiors and unorganized cannabis dispensaries, the sales from some of these shops have drastically gone down.

Moreover, some of the owners are on the verge of losing the shops completely, while some are so broke that they can not think of any other alternative to fix their sales. So to come to the rescue of all these cannabis shop owners, Kim Myles will work her magic to alter the look of the dull-looking shops from head-to-toe. She will not only renovate the interiors as a short-term help, but will also look into ways how the businesses can improve their sales.

Myles has had a knack for home renovations for the longest time. In fact, she has starred in two of HGTV’s shows and gained great popularity for her home re-building skills.

Moreover, she takes immense interest in cannabis and has been researching them for years. Furthermore, in the trailer, she says that she would love to open any cupboard filled with cannabis. Moreover, the hairdresser by profession has set herself on a mission to redesign marijuana dispensaries across the nation.

Along with renovating homes, she will be exploring more of the cannabis world. In the trailer, Myles was spotted sailing the sea in the quest for cannabis, also she was engaged in researching and experimenting with them in her lab.

Ahead of her show’s release, Kim Myles took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans:

"It's my new show, 'High Design' on @discoveryplus ... It's gonna drop on April 13th, and here's the story ... If you do not already have your Discovery Plus subscription, you better get up on it."

Apparently, High Design will not available on any OTT platform. Viewers will be able to watch the series on Discovery+ on April 13, 2022.

