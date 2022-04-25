Who are Rhett and Link from Inside Eats? Fans laud episode 1 and call the Food Network show “amazing”

Lifelong friends and YouTube stars Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal’s new show, Inside Eats With Rhett & Link, has become an instant hit among fans.

“Amazing” episode 1 of the show, Chipotle, premiered on Sunday, April 24, 2022, on Food Network, leaving fans excited for the upcoming episodes.

Based on the episode description:

Rhett and Link go inside Chipotle Mexican Grill to find out if your order says anything about you, learn how many possibilities there are for delicious eats, make a big batch of fresh guacamole and attempt to predict customers' Chipotle order.

All about Rhett and Link from Inside Eats With Rhett & Link

Fans were thrilled to see the premiere of Inside Eats With Rhett & Link. After an exciting and comic-filled first episode, fans eagerly await episode 2 of the show, The Cheesecake Factory, to air on May 1, 2022.

Kaitlyn @MythicalKC @Mythical Just watched #InsideEats !! It was amazing! I was grinning like crazy lol. Can’t wait for next Sunday!! @FoodNetwork Just watched #InsideEats!! It was amazing! I was grinning like crazy lol. Can’t wait for next Sunday!! @FoodNetwork @Mythical

Melanie @melanie_0701 Congrats @LinkNeal and @rhettmc on the new @FoodNetwork show #InsideEats ! Loved the first episode! Reminded me of the backup plan episodes of GMM. As a long time mythical beast I am so proud of you guys! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for us next week Congrats @LinkNeal and @rhettmc on the new @FoodNetwork show #InsideEats! Loved the first episode! Reminded me of the backup plan episodes of GMM. As a long time mythical beast I am so proud of you guys! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for us next week 😀

Catherine✨🏠✨ @IamCatherine_A Congrats, fellas! I very much enjoyed the first episode. I wonder what my Chipotle order says about me or someone might assume my order is, hmmmm 🤔. #InsideEats Congrats, fellas! I very much enjoyed the first episode. I wonder what my Chipotle order says about me or someone might assume my order is, hmmmm 🤔. #InsideEats https://t.co/UCp7TQFh5t

Kirsty 💙💛 @K_Scarpetta What a brilliant first episode!A fantastic mix of comedy, reality, facts & a few figures. It showed @ChipotleTweets at its best,with high quality ingredients & people being at the centre. MBs already love the banter between Rhett & Link, now a wider audience will too. #InsideEats What a brilliant first episode!A fantastic mix of comedy, reality, facts & a few figures. It showed @ChipotleTweets at its best,with high quality ingredients & people being at the centre. MBs already love the banter between Rhett & Link, now a wider audience will too. #InsideEats https://t.co/HAa69eN8m9

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are childhood friends from Buies Creek, North Carolina. They have “shared food-related videos with more than 17 million subscribers on Good Mythical Morning.”

Other notable projects of the American comedy duo include comedic songs and sketches, the IFC series Rhett & Link: Commercial Kings, the YouTube Premium series Rhett and Link's Buddy System, and the podcast Ear Biscuits, their novel The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek, and their acquisition of Smosh.

The staples of Forbes’ top-earning YouTubers list, which ranked at No. 4 with $20 million in 2020, acquired the Smosh brand (Smosh, Smosh Games, Smosh Pit, and others) on February 22, 2019, after the channel's former parent company, Defy Media, had gone into liquidation.

Their Mythical Entertainment spent $10 million to acquire Smosh. The sketch comedy, improv, and gaming YouTube channel has 25 million subscribers as of writing.

After “over a decade of tasting, rating, and ranking everything, from the world’s most expensive desserts to 40-year-old ham and eggs,” the duo have landed a TV show where they are “ready to unleash our well-trained tongues on America’s favorite food brands.”

On Inside Eats With Rhett & Link, the friends will check out some of America's most popular food brands, including California Chipotle Mexican Grill campus, Beyond Meat kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory HQ, and The Irvine, and Coolhaus Ice Cream flagship scoop shop in Culver City, California.

According to a press release of the show:

"In their new Food Network series, Rhett & Link are meeting the people who create everything we love to eat, tasting their way to the truth while infusing their unique and delicious investigations over four, 30-minute episodes. As founders of Mythical, an internet-first entertainment, and digital comedy studio whose content across channels has drawn over 75 million subscribers, Rhett & Link use their trademark humor, unending inquisitiveness, and contagious energy and enthusiasm to feed viewers' hungry minds.”

Produced by B17 Entertainment and Mythical, Inside Eats With Rhett & Link can be viewed on Food Network and Discovery plus.

