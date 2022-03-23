What is Dave and Jenny Marrs' net worth? Fortune explored ahead of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn premiere

Ace renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs have gained massive attention for their zeal of building in-budget homes. The couple, who previously appeared on three seasons of Fixer To Fabulous, is currently rebuilding homes in their new show Fixer To Fabulous: Welcome Inn season 1.

The four-episode series airs every Tuesday at 9.00 p.m. EST.

In Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn, the husband-wife duo has set up a venture to renovate existing houses from 1880s into new-age vacation homes. The houses will be available for rent, and viewers will get an insight into every detail regarding the renovation.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

”Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality.”

An insight into Dave and Jenny Marrs’s net worth

According to networthandsalary, Dave and Jenny Marrs have a net worth of anywhere between $2 million to $5 million.

Initially, the Fixer to Fabulous couple had no plans of entering the construction business. However, it was Dave who had a knack for building houses. So, he moved to Bentonville, Arkansas, to fulfill his dream.

Once Jenny joined him, the couple began their construction company, Marrs Developing. A primary source of revenue for the couple comes from their self-established construction and interior company.

The couple has appeared on multiple seasons of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous and is also appearing on its spin-off show Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn. These ventures will also generate overwhelming revenue for Dave and Jenny Marrs.

Throughout their construction careers, the couple has built around 300 new homes in Arkansas, according to HGTV. Marrs Developing company is now focusing majorly on restoring historic homes in Northwestern Arkansas.

Presently, Dave and Jenny Marrs have five children. The couple lives in a restored home, originally constructed in 1906, which includes a small farm.

Apart from their construction business, the Arkansas couple also runs a blueberry farm with which they support the education of teenage children in Marondera, Zimbabwe. They also work for other welfare causes like orphan care, even adoption, and family preservation.

Regarding appearing on the home-renovation series, the couple told HGTV:

“I hope people see [the authenticity]. It’s not always sunshine. There are multiple times in this whole process where we really wondered, 'Did we make the right decision to take this on?'”

Viewers can watch Fixer To Fabulous: Welcome Inn on HGTV and Discovery+.

Edited by Saman