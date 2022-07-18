Who was Cesar Pedroso? Popular Cuban musician dies aged 75

Cuban musician Cesar Pedroso passed away on July 17, 2022 at the age of 75. Pedroso gained recognition for his work with Orquesta Reve and was a founding member of music group Los Van Van. He wrote a few of Van Van’s popular hits like Calla Calla, Seis Semanas, and more.

The Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba paid tribute to him in a Facebook post:

“From the UNEAC we join the pain caused by the death of Cesar Pedroso, Pupy. Pianist, arranger and composer. Member of our organization, founder of the group Los Van Van, along with Juan Formell, author of many dance hits such as: That’s good, Disco Azucar, La fruit, Temba, grave, timba and El negro is cooking. To family and friends, our condolences.”

Prior to his death, Pedroso had been struggling with various cardiovascular issues and was admitted to a hospital in Havana in May 2022.

Further details on his funeral are yet to be disclosed.

Cesar Pedroso was born on September 24, 1946, to a family of Cuban musicians. His father, grandfather, uncle, and brother were all part of different musical groups. Cesar too was a member of various groups throughout his career.

He founded Los Van Van in 1969 alongside bassist Juan Formell. In 2001, he founded his own band called Pupy y Los que Son, Son and eventually went on to record four albums with them in 2006.

He established his timbre and break schemes with new lyrics and made use of the traditional rhythms of son and salsa.

Pedroso also created a unique and vigorous sound within the new style of music, with a personal treatment of the tumbaos and very modern orchestrations that guided the way towards a new style of Timba.

Pedroso can be credited with more than 150 compositions, all of which received positive responses from critics and audiences. He also toured with musicians like Giovanni Hidalgo, Danilo Perez, Papo Luccas, Gonzalito Rubalcaba, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Jose Alberto “El canario” and others.

Apart from his solo work, Pedroso was praised for his work with Los Van Van. The group gained recognition in 1974 with the release of their most popular record, Transito. Anda, ven y muevete, released in 1984, helped in consolidating their fame even more. The title track was inspired by Lionel Ritchie’s song All Night Long.

The group later collaborated with Carlinhos Brown in 2011 to record a song called Soy Loco por Ti, America for the Red Hot Organization’s album, Red Hot+Rio 2. The profit made from the sales was donated to increase awareness and collect funds to fight AIDS/HIV and other health and social issues.

Detailed information on Pedroso’s early life, career, educational background, and parents is yet to be revealed.

