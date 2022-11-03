Where did Takeoff get shot at on his body? Coroner's report reveals new details surrounding death of Migos rapper

While the hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Takeoff, new details about the rapper’s death are making the rounds on the internet.

In the latest update, the coroner disclosed further information on the artist’s death, saying that he was shot multiple times in the head and torso. The Harris County Medical Examiner mentioned the cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso into his arm."

The incident happened on November 1, 2022, at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Calling the shooting a senseless act of violence, they added that it took another life from the world, leaving them devastated.

Takeoff was shot in the head and torso

According to a report from the medical examiner’s office, Takeoff was shot multiple times in the head and torso which led to his death. The rapper was shot dead after an argument at the bowling alley 810 Billiards & Bowling.

TMZ also acquired a video where Migos member Quavo was in an argument before shots were fired. Although the late artist was standing with Quavo at the time, he was not a part of the argument.

Take off was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas (Image via Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

The main culprit who fired the shots has not yet been found. However, TMZ managed to obtain a video showing a man holding a gun for a few seconds which eventually led to gunfire. Police officers have revealed that the individual in the video is their main suspect for now.

However, local officials have still requested everyone for their assistance and Mayor Sylvester Turner stated:

“I’m asking for any of the persons who were at this private party … that have information on the shooter or shooters please provide that information to HPD and let us solve it. We will solve this particular case.”

According to Police Chief Troy Finner, the suspects could be among the guests who were invited to the private event hosted by Takeoff. The Houston Police Department stated that the shooting took place around 2:40 am and the victim was pronounced dead on the spot. Two other individuals, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In brief, about Takeoff

The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, formed a group named Migos with family members Quavo and Offset. They began by releasing a mixtape, Juug Season, in 2011 followed by No Label in 2012.

The group gained recognition for their single Versace in 2013 and their debut album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in 2015. They became popular for another single, Bad and Boujee, released in 2016. Their second album, Culture, was released in January 2017.

Migos released their third album, Culture II, in January 2018 followed by Culture III, in June 2021. Takeoff’s solo album, The Last Rocket, was released in November 2018.

