Who is J Prince Jr? Mob Ties CEO comes under fire on Twitter for walking past Takeoff's dead body in video

Mob Ties CEO J Prince Jr has been slammed by the fans of Takeoff following the rapper’s death in Houston, Texas. The incident happened during a dice game involving Takeoff and Quavo which led to an argument and in the ensuing chaos, Takeoff was shot.

However, videos from the incident went viral, with fans believing that J Prince walked past Takeoff’s dead body. He was slammed by Takeoff’s fans for leaving the spot while Quavo was asking for help.

❤Follow your dreams❤ @GoldenMind93 J Prince Jr got some explaining to do. These “Mob Ties” dudes been extorting these rappers for too long. Everybody in Houston know what up . J Prince Jr got some explaining to do. These “Mob Ties” dudes been extorting these rappers for too long. Everybody in Houston know what up . https://t.co/MWN0lSHOah

J Prince Jr alongside Takeoff and Quavo were spotted in Houston for a Halloween party. Quavo also posted a video on his Instagram Story where he was seen in a convertible car with Jas Prince and two other individuals. Prince Jr also shared a few screenshots on Instagram and mentioned that Quavo, No Cap, and Shakur Stevenson were off to a bowling party.

Takeoff’s fans slam J Prince Jr on Twitter

Prince Jr’s act of walking past Takeoff’s dead body was not well-received by the public and they reacted to the same on Twitter:

Kaine @Kaineisback2 @TroSpace @GoldenMind93 He walked pass his dead body with no remorse… @TroSpace @GoldenMind93 He walked pass his dead body with no remorse…

Legally Blind @imSLEDGEhammer J prince jr got a bad case of wrong place wrong time 🤔 or do he… J prince jr got a bad case of wrong place wrong time 🤔 or do he… https://t.co/WUCFJWkwUR

Drake Moseley @DrakeMoseley1 That video of J Prince Jr. coldly walking past Takeoff & exiting the venue is haunting. Everyone in Houston has looked the other way to their “organization” for damn near 30 years. People, not those in the industry, are finally speaking out about how grimey them dudes are That video of J Prince Jr. coldly walking past Takeoff & exiting the venue is haunting. Everyone in Houston has looked the other way to their “organization” for damn near 30 years. People, not those in the industry, are finally speaking out about how grimey them dudes are

Kay @kayso_1 Takeoff is going to be remembered as a Legend, J prince jr is going to be Remembered as a SNAKE Takeoff is going to be remembered as a Legend, J prince jr is going to be Remembered as a SNAKE

💗Good Good Judy💗 @GoodGoodJudy_ J Prince Jr. walked out of his own party passing up his dead invited guest Takeoff with no emotion right outside like nothing with his crew.



I’m not buying that this was random anymore. If everything I’ve learned so far is true. J Prince Jr. walked out of his own party passing up his dead invited guest Takeoff with no emotion right outside like nothing with his crew.I’m not buying that this was random anymore. If everything I’ve learned so far is true.

Following the shooting incident, Jas Prince shared a statement on his Instagram Story which read,

“I never like to hear about things like this happening anywhere, especiallyin my city, and to my family. When I got woken up with a call about this I couldn’t believe it. I’m with you my brother @quavohuncho. Prayers to all who are gurting RIP @yrntakeoff.”

After Takeoff was shot, police officers arrived at the location at 2:30 a.m. and Takeoff was pronounced dead. Two more people were injured and were transported to the hospital in private vehicles. The identities of the other two individuals remain unknown.

A video of Quavo also went viral where he was asking a 911 operator,

"What does she need to do?"

The woman on the other side revealed that she was a nurse and decided to help Takeoff. In a video acquired by TMZ, dispatchers discussed the incident, stating that five shots were fired.

Takeoff gained recognition as a member of Migos, which also included Offset and Quavo. Their first mixtape, Juug Season, was released in August 2011 and they gained recognition for their single Versace in 2013. They released their first album, Yung Rich Nation, in July 2015 and continued to release more albums like Culture, Culture II, and Culture III.

J Prince Jr is the manager of rapper Fitnesse2tymes

J Prince Jr is the founder and CEO of the streetwear brand, Mob Ties. The brand also stands for Movement of Bosses Together In Elevated Structure.

J Prince’s father James Prince is a musical star and the founder of the label Rap-A-Lot Records. His siblings include brother Jas Prince, a businessman and record label CEO, and Jay Prince, who works at Prince Boxing.

J Prince Jr. is the founder and CEO of the streetwear brand, Mob Ties (Image via jprincejr/Instagram)

J Prince Jr is the owner of a restaurant in Midtown Houston. His Instagram profile states that he is the manager of rapper Fitnesse2tymes. Prince Jr spoke about his local community in an interview with Dazed Digital and stated,

“One thing I was always taught by my father is: ‘Never forget where you come from.’ There’s nothing better than being able to come back to your community and give them drive, give them inspiration, and be able to influence the ones that comes from your environment.”

He mentioned in another interview that he usually invites popular rappers like Chris Brown and Drake for his birthday.

Poll : 0 votes