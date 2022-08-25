Where does Gabbie Hanna live? All about her parents and siblings as younger sister Cecilia addresses concerning TikTok videos 

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna recently left netizens concerned after she posted a controversial TikTok video a few days ago, where she was seen dancing, making racist statements, and claiming to be a follower of Jesus Christ.

On August 24, Gabbie's younger sister, Cecelia Hanna, took to Twitter to address the video and claimed that her family was doing all they could. She also added that while they were all in Pennsylvania, Gabbie was in Los Angeles.

According to Urban Splatter, Gabbie Hanna resides in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood of Studio City, California.

Cecelia's comments under a TikTok video read:

“This video was filmed and posted a full day before anything was happening or at least before we were aware. We are all in PA and she is in LA.”

In another comment, Cecelia wrote emphasized that her family was doing what they can, before adding that how they manage the situation is “none of your business regardless.”

Cecelia's response came in light of netizens flooding social media with their concerns about Gabbie. While some claimed that she was having a manic episode in the TikTok video, others called for a wellness check on her.

How many siblings does Gabbie Hanna have?

Gabbie was born on February 7, 1991. Her father - James Hanna - is from Polish Lebanese descent whereas her mother - Michelle Hanna - is from French descent.

The Escape the Night actress has six siblings - Cherisa Rhae, Monica McCormick, Genny Hanna, Madelynn Hanna, Sam Hanna and Cecelia Hanna.

According to FamilyTron, Cherisa Rhae is Gabbie’s older sister. She graduated from the Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a Library & Information Sciences degree, and currently works as an illustrator.

Monica McCormick, who is also older than Gabbie, works as a real estate agent.

Cecelia Hanna is just 20 years old and has built a social media following of her own. She has amassed nearly 50k followers on her TikTok account, which she opearates under the username ‘literallycecelia.’

Genny Hanna is also Gabbie’s younger sister. She currently attends school and lives with her parents. Her Instagram account boasts over 30k followers.

Very little information about Madelynn is available online. Sources claim that she is also still in school.

Gabbie Hanna’s only brother Sam is younger than her. He describes himself as a “foodie” and a Fortnite fan on his Instagram account.

Gabbie Hanna undergoes wellness check following concerning social media activity

TMZ reported that following Gabbie's video on social media, Los Angeles law enforcement initiated a wellness check on har. The YouTuber reportedly “greeted officers at her door and chatted for a few minutes.”

Doctors then went on to conduct a psychological valuation. The website also claimed that medics determined that the influencer did not “pose a threat to herself or anyone else.” The content creator was reportedly given “resources” to help her on times when she is “upset.”

No concerning social media posts have since appeared on Hanna’s accounts.

