"It has to end somewhere": Jessi Smiles responds to Gabbie Hanna's relentless behavior towards her 

Jessi Smiles recently responded to fans who have been urging her to clap back at Gabbie Hanna's non-stop discussion about their past and the latter's attempts to slander her.

YouTubers and internet personalities Gabbie Hanna and Jessi Smiles have become a trending topic across social media after reigniting their feud that centered around Jessi's assault perpetrated by her ex-boyfriend, Curtis Lepore.

The feud began with Gabbie Hanna openly lying to Jessi Smiles, claiming that she had cut off all ties with Curtis, who was formerly a friend of hers. Later on, Jessi had found out that Gabbie was lying, and still continued to be on good terms with Curtis.

Gabbie continued to deny the accusations until she was eventually caught supporting Curtis on Twitter not too long after Jessi was assaulted. In turn, the two had made multiple videos in regards to why they were no longer friends, both accusing one another of many things.

Jessi Smiles claims she is done

With a baby on the way, Jessi Smiles informed her fans by pinning a comment in her latest YouTube video comments section claiming that she was finished talking about what had happened between her and Gabbie Hanna.

A week ago, Gabbie Hanna posted a series of three videos attempting to expose Jessi Smiles, even calling her out for things that the latter proved weren't true.

Due to this, thousands of Jessi's fans continuously pushed her to make another video about her feud with Gabbie.

Days later, Jessi Smiles finally responded to her fans who wanted her to continue the fight.

In a lengthy note, Jessi started off by stating that she no longer cared if Gabbie "continues to post 2881966 videos" about her, and that she didn't care "what people think [she] should do in response".

She continued by saying that if she dedicated any more time to their never-ending saga, then she would "never be free of this situation", and that "it has to end somewhere".

Jessi ended her comment by stating that although she was hurt by what was going on between herself and Gabbie Hanna, she wanted to spend time with her family and soon-to-be daughter.

Despite Jessi attempting to end the three-year drama that has caused her extreme stress in previous years, Gabbie Hanna has allegedly vowed to continue trying to get her "truth" out, regardless of the former's proof.

