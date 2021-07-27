Gabbie Hanna leaves the internet divided after she reveals the police visited her for a "wellness check" 

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna took to her Twitter account yesterday claiming that the Los Angeles police visited her home for a wellness check. In her latest YouTube video where Hanna was singing in her bathtub, she revealed in the description that she had been stepping away from the internet for some time.

the police just came for a wellness check and i answered the door stoned, covered in paint and wearing only my underwear and a “make sure your friends are okay” t shirt. i can’t believe they didn’t take me away. pic.twitter.com/txIW9Lnlwg — the common denominator (@GabbieHanna) July 26, 2021

The YouTuber also mentioned in the previously mentioned tweet that she was “stoned, covered in paint, wearing only her underwear and a “make sure your friends are okay t-shirt.”

She stated that she could not believe that the police did not take her away.

The Internet seemed to be taking a break from Gabbie Hanna too, but they were confused to see her return. Netizens took to Twitter saying that the 30-year-old needed “help.”

Others continued to troll the content creator and said that having the police come home to check your mental health was not something to boast about.

Why did the police pay a visit to Gabbie Hanna?

Throughout the content creator’s career, Gabbie Hanna has been trolled online. Sometimes for no fault of her own, but most of the time she has been held accountable for her actions.

Her old scandals included scamming her fans by endorsing low quality brushes, making videos of her classmate who died of a drug overdose without consulting the family first, and relentlessly asking YouTuber Trisha Paytas to admit to their friendship and the latest being her branded as a “rape apologist.”

The singer-poet was exposed in 2019 for supporting her former friend YouTuber Jessi Smiles’ rapist Curtis Lepore, who Smiles was then dating. On June 8, 2021, Smiles went on to release parts of a phone call with Hanna on Twitter, where the later “continued lying about my (Smiles’) trauma.”

Gabbie and I had a phone call last summer. I never planned to release it. In fact, there’s nothing I want more than to never talk or think about Gabbie ever again. But her continued lying about my trauma has officially broken me and I don’t know what else to do. pic.twitter.com/RLwPjYmcOS — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) June 7, 2021

Following the release of the phone call, Hanna uploaded a video on her YouTube channel titled- “About the 3 hr Jessi Smiles Phone Call,” where she claimed that Smiles’ had been “targeting her and attacking her online since 2015.”

The public did not support Gabbie Hanna while she was defending herself. She continued to be trolled online. Fans were also concerned about her mental health after she had posted several TikToks since May which were considered to be disturbing. The content creator was singing and narrating poems along with making strange eye movements.

Nice that you’re making jokes about this when you literally posted this but okay pic.twitter.com/AgBOWUolNP — Youtube : It’s Malcolm 🎥🔺 (@ItsMalcolmYT) July 26, 2021

Gabbie Hanna had recently revealed on her Patreon that “she was struggling to find a reason to be alive.” Fans were displeased to see the influencer deal with the wellness check in a light-hearted manner.

