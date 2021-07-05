Jessi Smiles responds to Gabbie Hanna's video, calls her a "dangerous person to have a platform"

Jessi Smiles recently responded to Gabbie Hanna's video regarding her assault, where the latter painted her to be "manipulative."

In an unplanned episode of "Confessions of a WashedUp YouTube HasBeen" titled "About The 3 Hour Jessi Smiles Phone Call," Gabbie Hanna addressed the phone call that Jessi Smiles had released a few weeks prior. She called her former best friend an "abuser" and a "narcissist."

The YouTuber also flipped the blame onto Jessi Smiles, claiming that she was being blackmailed and threatened, despite proof from Jessi that it was actually the other way around.

Jessi Smiles defends herself against Gabbie Hanna

Jessi Smiles took to YouTube on Sunday afternoon to finally respond to Gabbie Hanna's accusations of "threat" and "manipulation" in her confession series video.

Hours before posting the video, Jessi Smiles apologized to her followers for getting emotional while speaking about the ongoing controversy.

I want to say before the video goes public - I am very emotional and angry in it. I’m usually much better at composing myself. I really did try to stay calm, but I’m sorry in advance for any parts where I just couldn’t. — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) July 4, 2021

She began by prefacing the situation, explaining why Gabbie was furious with her after the former posted a video about her sexual assault. Jessi Smiles then discussed the phone call she released to expose Gabbie Hanna for being a "r**e apologist."

"After that phone call took place, Gabbie texted me with a list of demands that she had. And if I didn't agree to those demands, she was going to keep talking about our past in the way which she was doing it: extremely vile. She gave me 48 hours to talk to lawyers and decide what I was gonna do. Ultimately, I came up with a really reasonable compromise and I did that because I don't wanna f***ing do this."

Jessi continued by recalling the time her sister-in-law was in hospital, which she stated was sad for her and her family. She claimed that Gabbie took it upon herself to call her one night, demanding and threatening her, saying she needed to tell Jen Dent to stop tweeting about her.

Jessi Smiles also claimed that that Gabbie Hanna didn't seem to care whether she was going through anything, and used her as a messenger.

"I answered the phone. Gabbie was screaming. She told me that Jen (Dent) was tweeting and if I didn't get her to stop, that she had two podcasts that she had filmed filled with our past, filled with emails from our past, ready to release them. I basically begged her to please leave me alone and she finally did. I sent her a pretty long text message relaying to her how uncomfortable it made me feel and that she was trying to manipulate me to do things that she wanted by holding our past over my head."

Jessi Smiles then spoke directly to Gabbie Hanna in her video, asking her to "stop talking about that," referring to the former's sexual assault. The latter had made multiple videos and posted many tweets about Jessi in the past, and has not stopped talking about her former best friend.

"I have repeatedly asked this woman to stop. To stop talking about my r**e, to stop talking about my trauma, to please leave this out of her narrative. Talk about anything you want. Stop talking about that. She blackmailed me. I want the truth out there. I want to be the one to deliver my truth. What she's doing on this platform is dangerous. She is a dangerous person to have a platform."

Jessi Smiles then addressed Gabbie Hanna's claims that she was "predictable," and using her emotions in the phone call to garner views. She also stated that the latter lied when telling the public she had previously apologized to her.

"Gabbie, when you push people, and push people, then proceed to dedicate two episodes to them, in a series, yeah they just might defend themselves. You're not a genius for figuring out that I was going to use that phone call, in which you admit where you've been lying for the last year. Everything I included was in context. When I see a human being, being vulnerable and crying, I have empathy. Don't you dare say you apologized to me many times. It just did not happen."

She then reacted to the rest of Hanna's video, debunking all her accusations and showing the audience receipts of the latter's "obsessive" behavior.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are still in the works of trying to get Gabbie Hanna removed from YouTube, with their petition reaching more than 5,000 signatures recently.

