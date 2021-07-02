The internet wants Gabbie Hanna canceled

Internet personality Gabbie Hanna has been the center of attention for a while, and none of it is good. She came under fire for starting controversies, lying, and, more recently, downplaying a serious statement.

Trisha Paytas, Jessi Smiles, Jared Oban, Megs Cahill, and many more have opened up about Hanna and her toxic behavior. Quite a few people agreed with the group's assessment.

GABBIE HANNA YOU ARE 30 YEARS OLD YOU WERE NOT CONDITIONED BY DRAMA CHANNELS YOU CLAIM NOT TO EVEN WATCH TO REFER TO A FORMER FRIEND'S SEXUAL ASSAULT AS "DRAMA" — Lily Marston (@lily_marston) July 1, 2021

While some fans may consider her to be "extra dramatic," the consensus is far from the same. The situation has gotten to a point where a Change.org petition has been started in hopes of canceling her from the internet. While this might be a symbolic move, the goal is to get Hanna's attention.

Also Read: Jessi Smiles claps back at Gabbie Hanna for calling her assault “drama”

Gabbie Hanna's past is catching up to her

By the looks of it, Gabbie Hanna's past and present actions are compounding her troubles. From old acquaintances breaking their silence about her to recent interactions with co-workers onset, the backlash is building up, and it's only a matter of time before the powder keg explodes.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: It seems people have started a petition against Gabbie Hanna. https://t.co/Tqj7NU4mYl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 2, 2021

Amongst the callouts on social media, a fed-up netizen started a petition titled "Delete Gabbie Hanna's Youtube Channel." This has started receiving support from all corners of the internet. The description reads:

"At this point, many of us know the situation between Gabbie Hanna and a lot of Youtubers; as well as perhaps many other people who won’t speak up due to fear. It’s safe to say that Gabbie Hanna’s Youtube Channel should be deleted so that she may not continue emotionally/mentally hurting others through publicity and fame. Help sign this petition so that we may have honest and genuine Youtubers on Youtube instead of ones that harm our Youtube community."

While the petition is not a guarantee of YouTube taking action, given how content creators and netizens add weight to the outcome of a situation, some action might be taken.

Much like the recent fiasco surrounding Indiefoxx's removal as a Twitch partner, the same could happen with Gabbie Hanna. Here's what a few people think of the ongoing "drama."

Recommend pic.twitter.com/D1kh9enpTY — Dee but a gay pun🌈 (@OCDismay) July 1, 2021

gabbie hanna: i didn't say that



the internet: pic.twitter.com/zRPObVqqsR — alinea (@youngbloocls) July 1, 2021

Gabbie Hanna alone in her big house after finishing her “expose” series and alienating every person in her life as well as the entire internet. pic.twitter.com/uGYcKd0Jei — We can do better: Miami (@MAKEmiamiBETTER) July 1, 2021

society if gabbie hanna did not have access to the internet pic.twitter.com/mRCDShVT8A — Tara ☾ (@kyogiiri) June 30, 2021

gabbie hanna memes part 3 pic.twitter.com/R7bHgFcTVG — wren keyserlingk (@KeyserlingkWren) July 1, 2021

At this point every time Gabbie Hanna opens her mouth to talk about another person, my brain just goes: pic.twitter.com/1Q1emZlNjD — Glitch City Ghoul (@GlitchCityGhoul) July 1, 2021

It's unclear whether the petition or callouts on social media will be enough to get her YouTube channel suspended or demonetized. However, given that she has turned off comments in her videos, alongside removing the likes and dislikes previews, it's safe to say that things are not going well.

Also Read: Gabbie Hanna’s makeup artist for “Escape the Night” exposes YouTubers for “going off” on multiple crew members on set

Edited by Srijan Sen