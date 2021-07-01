“She’s a nightmare”: Jared Oban says he was verbally attacked by Gabbie Hanna for allegedly not getting her into a party 

Gabbie Hanna has recently been accused of bullying a former friend of hers from a few years ago, who claimed she "begged" him to get her into a party.

30-year-old YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has come under fire for starting controversies with many other influencers such as Joey Grceffa, Trisha Paytas, and Ricegum. She has also falsely accused another YouTuber, Jen Dent, of assault without proof, causing the latter's career to become derailed. Hanna is considered to be one of the most dramatic influencers of all time.

Gabbie Hanna labeled a nightmare

On Wednesday afternoon, a Twitter user named Jared Oban took to Twitter to share his experience with Gabbie Hanna amidst her ongoing confession series drama.

He began by claiming that Hanna "begged" him to get her into a VidCon party, which typically included a variety of YouTubers that came to VidCon or the video convention.

Oban then recalled the 30-year-old lashing out at him, calling him a "f***in loser" for not being able to give her access to the party.

Gabbie Hanna begged me to get her into a Vidcon party once and called me a “fuckin loser who no one knows or cares about” because I told her I couldn't get her in. She's a nightmare. — Jared Oban (@jaredoban) June 29, 2021

Hanna has been notorious for previously bullying both fans and other influencers via Twitter.

Fans irritated with Gabbie Hanna's drama

Fans took to Twitter to express how "awful" they found Gabbie Hanna.

Considering the current drama surrounding her new YouTube series, "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen," much of the internet has taken a strong dislike to the 30-year-old.

People even found it shocking to hear Gabbie Hanna "begging" someone for something, despite claiming to be a big deal.

Meanwhile, some even mentioned that Gabbie was doing "self-sabotage", similar to Trisha Payas.

Gabbie Hanna has not issued an apology to Oban or addressed the situation, and fans are not expecting her to.

