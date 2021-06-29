Joey Graceffa claps back at Gabbie Hanna, blames her for making life on the "Escape the Night" set "a living hell"

Earlier today, Joey Graceffa responded to Gabbie Hanna's accusations regarding her appearance on "Escape the Night," a show produced by the former.

Escape the Night is a YouTube Original series that began in 2016. Created and produced by Graceffa, many other influencers have been featured on the show. From Rosanna Pansino to Colleen Ballinger to Shane Dawson, many stars have acted on the show.

It features ten guests invited by Joey Graceffa to enter from the "modern world" into a 1920's styled mansion for dinner. A character gets killed off each episode.

Gabbie Hanna on Escape the Night

The YouTuber took to the platform on June 27th to recall her bad experience on the show's set. Hanna began by claiming that she did not want to film the show initially but was pushed by Joey Graceffa, Daniel Preda, and her agent. She said:

"All I wanted to do for real was work on my music. This hurt me so much because I truly thought Joey (Graceffa) and Daniel (Preda) were my real friends. This was a f***ing knife to the f***ing heart."

Gabbie Hanna then stated that her mental health issues inhibited her from participating in the fourth season.

"My agent asked me if I wanted to do 'Escape the Night' Season 4 since I was on Season 2, and I did not enjoy the experience at all. So I told my agent I did not want to do it, and I told him my reasons. I was dealing with bad mental health issues. There was a lot of sh** going on."

The 30-year-old admitted to fans that she has had a history of being dramatic on set, causing her to be labeled as "difficult."

"I am probably still tough to work with. Acting, especially on set, is something I just cannot do. Doing a shoot like that where you're there for hours and hours and hours a day, most of it is sitting around doing nothing."

Addressing her ADHD, Gabbie Hanna claimed she had "ruined many opportunities" due to her attitude, referring to her Season 4 appearance.

"I did not treat my mental health because I did not understand it. I wish I understood this sh** about myself because I really did ruin a lot of opportunities and possible business relationships. I was super bitchy."

Joey Graceffa addresses the accusations

Joey Graceffa uploaded a video on Monday afternoon, titled "Gabbie Hanna Needs To Stop," responding to the accusations that she had uttered in episode four of her confession series.

As much of the internet is aware, Joey Graceffa and Gabbie Hanna were previously good friends, collaborating on videos, being in each other's photos, and more.

Joey Graceffa began by explaining why he and Gabbie had a terrible fallout:

"Gabbie and I were close friends, so when she acts like the victim and is wondering why all these people in her life who claim to be her friends are no longer her friends, well [she] does things to not make people [her] friends."

Joey Graceffa then addressed what occurred during the hit YouTube show that features different YouTubers every season.

"What you did to me on 'Escape the Night' is the reason we are no longer friends. Just because we were friends beforehand doesn't contractually obligate me to never say anything bad about you or never not be your friend. You did this. You ended our friendship. Not me."

Joey Graceffa even mentioned Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, to who he gave a shout-out for supporting him on set despite being a new mother.

"Take some advice from Colleen, who literally gave birth months before the show; she is literally my number one support system. She did not complain once. Meanwhile, you, also my 'friend,' is making life on set a living hell by being disrespectful, rude, mean, and foul to the cast and crew."

Joey Graceffa ended his message to Gabbie Hanna by claiming that her mental health issues were no excuse for her behavior.

"That's not how you act regardless of your mental health issues. This is not how you act, okay? That is why we are not friends, Gabbie. That is why I don't like you, because of what you did to me. You are not a friend. That is not how a friend acts."

Before Joey Graceffa's video, he had tweeted out messages exposing Gabbie Hanna for her behavior, with many stars featured from Season 4 of Escape the Night liking it.

