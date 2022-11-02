Who is Shakur Stevenson? Video shows rising boxing star inches away from Takeoff prior to deadly shooting

Well-known boxer Shakur Stevenson was spotted alongside Takeoff before the latter was shot dead on November 1, 2022. However, Stevenson was not injured in the chaos.

Shakur Stevenson appeared in a video where he was seen alongside the rapper when there was an argument leading to Takeoff getting shot. Shakur is currently residing in Houston and was spotted at a party with Jas Prince a few days ago.

Takeoff was shot at the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling. The incident happened when he was playing dice with Quavo, which led to an argument.

Police officers arrived at the spot at 2.30 am and the rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. Two more unidentified individuals were injured and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

The most recent update of the incident stated that a video of Quavo went viral where he was asking a 911 operator, "What does she need to do?"

The woman on the other side said that she was a nurse and agreed to help Takeoff. TMZ also obtained an audio clip where dispatchers were discussing the incident and stated that five shots were fired.

Takeoff and Quavo were members of Migos along with Offset. The group gained recognition for their albums like Yung Rich Nation, Culture, Culture II and Culture III.

Rumors surfaced in October 2022 about Migos getting disbanded following reports of Quavo's ex-girlfriend Saweetie sleeping with Offset. A few days before his death, Takeoff and Quavo also released a collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Shakur Stevenson won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics

Shakur Stevenson is a world champion in two weight classes. He held the titles of WBO featherweight from 2019 to 2020, WBO super featherweight from 2021 to 2022, and the WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles this year.

He also represented the United States at the Summer Olympics in 2016, winning a silver medal. He is ranked among the world's best active super featherweights by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, BoxRec, and ESPN.

The 25-year-old emerged as the winner at the 2014 AIBA Youth World Championships, the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, and the 2015 Senior U.S. Olympic Trials.

Stevenson became a professional when he was 17 years old and signed a promotional contract with Top Rank. Stevenson was born to Malikah Stevenson and raised by his stepfather Shahid Guyton.

He started boxing under his grandfather Wali Moses when he was five years old. Shakur is engaged to rapper and singer Michelle Ragston and they welcomed a daughter in 2021.

Over the years, Stevenson has also been involved in a few legal issues. Shakur Stevenson, along with another boxer, David Grayton, was involved in an altercation at a South Beach parking garage where they commented on a group of people.

Shakur was arrested in July 2018 on charges of misdemeanor assault and a deal was made in June 2019 where he agreed to a one-year probation and 50 hours of community service, after which the charges would be dropped.

