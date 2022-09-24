What is Hydreight? Nurse’s salary explored as TikTok page goes viral on the platform

Hydreight, the mobile IV drip business, is taking over the world of TikTok by storm. These Hydreight Nurses are gaining fame and becoming viral on the platform, making people curious about this whole terminology and concept. As per the bio of the viral TikTok page, the business aims to change the mobile wellness industry by helping nurses start their own mobile wellness businesses.

Hydreight claims to provide a business opportunity to nurses to help them earn better. (Image via TikTok)

Having gained many subscribers and people making videos on the concept, the business mainly encourages people to join as they offer many lucrative perks to the nurses. At the same time, the page also claims that these nurses earn more than staff nurses and travel nurses, which is also why TikTokers are concerned and are wondering how much these nurses usually earn from a business of this nature.

Can Hydreight nurses earn big through HydreightWellness? Salaries and much more about the concept explored

Hydreight is a mobile IV drip business that helps nurses work for themselves as they allow them to join their medical network and earn money whenever clients need their assistance. All of this works through the mobile medicine application of the business. In the app, clients can see if nurses are available in their location and request for an IV drip instantly.

As per the company, these IV therapy solutions can refresh clients after some strenuous activities and help in recovering from flu symptoms. Apart from helping flush out the toxins, the company gives the location leverage to the client as this IV can be taken anywhere since the location would not be a bar.

People can use these Hydreight IVs to combat migraines, flu recovery, and much more. Through the app, the clients can check the rates of the nurses along with their ETA.

Coming to what and how much these nurses usually earn, one of the nurses on TikTok claimed that they earn double the amount of what they used to earn as a hospital nurse. The user made a video and captioned it as:

“When you earn double the salary and work half the hours of hospital nurses.”

Hydreight nurse claims to earn more than staff nurses and travel nurses on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

However, it is also important to understand that the pay of each nurse strictly depends on their expertise and demand for the day. Each of the nurses earn a different amount, but some TikTok videos state that these Hydreight nurses, who are also travel nurses, earn up to $110 per hour.

Statistics claim that the average salary of a nurse in the USA is roughly $75,000 a year. In contrast, these nurses end up earning more than $190,000 per annum.

Business claims nurses earn better while working as Hydreight Nurses. (Image via TikTok)

Another substantial perk this business offers is that the nurses do not have to go through the mental trauma of losing a patient, which most staff or hospital nurses do.

