How did Olivia Newton-John die? Tributes pour in as Grease star dies aged 73

Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 on Monday, August 8. Her Grease co-star John Travolta paid tribute to her and wrote,

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Detailed information on her funeral is not yet available.

Olivia Newton-John’s cause of death explored

Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling announced the news of her death in a statement shared on social media. He wrote that Olivia died at her ranch on August 8 surrounded by her family and friends. While the exact cause of death was not revealed at the time, a source close to the songwriter said that she lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer after fighting it for three decades.

The four-time Grammy Award winner was diagnosed with the disease the same weekend her father died of cancer. She had to undergo a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction.

Her breast cancer returned in 2017 and it metastasized into her lower back. She later revealed that this was her third face-off with breast cancer and that she had privately battled a recurrence of the disease in 2013 along with the initial diagnosis in 1992.

The cancer eventually spread to her bones in 2017 and was in the fourth stage. Olivia had to experience a lot of pain from the metastatic bone lesions and advocated the use of cannabis oil to deal with the pain.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Olivia Newton-John became a familiar name in the entertainment industry for her hit singles and albums along with her flawless performances on screen. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Jono @jonoread RIP Olivia Newton-John, an icon RIP Olivia Newton-John, an icon https://t.co/4x4ILMNjV5

Meg ♡ @megmckibbs_



Fly high in Greased Lightning This one hurts. Rest In Peace Olivia Newton JohnFly high in Greased Lightning This one hurts. Rest In Peace Olivia Newton John 💔 Fly high in Greased Lightning 💙 https://t.co/fjH77zrz27

asta @astaIavistaa no one did it like Olivia Newton-John in Grease no one did it like Olivia Newton-John in Grease https://t.co/oXMHk82Vj0

Kylie Minogue @kylieminogue Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER https://t.co/3nE8PVDFLy

John Law @JohnLawMedia RIP Olivia Newton John - a generation of '70s kids will never forget you. RIP Olivia Newton John - a generation of '70s kids will never forget you. https://t.co/1wjjIzrtNu

George Takei @GeorgeTakei We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73. What a life.



Olivia over the years…

Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73. What a life. Olivia over the years…https://t.co/TjXnPJw11S

Sir Rod Stewart @rodstewart My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

Sir Rod My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication. Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.RIP OliviaSir Rod https://t.co/Suleq8JSkX

Peter Frampton @peterframpton One of the most genuinely beautiful souls has left us. Olivia Newton-John was an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase “Down to earth”. I love you Liv One of the most genuinely beautiful souls has left us. Olivia Newton-John was an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase “Down to earth”. I love you Liv https://t.co/FKyUd7WfRs

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan

Such an amazing talent.



RIP to Sandra Dee. OMG, Olivia Newton John has passed!Such an amazing talent.RIP to Sandra Dee. OMG, Olivia Newton John has passed!😢Such an amazing talent.RIP to Sandra Dee. https://t.co/mk2RYUTEeS

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Rose.

In brief, about Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John was a famous singer, actress and activist (Image via Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Born on September 26, 1948, Olivia Newton-John was the youngest of three children. Her family shifted to Melbourne, Australia in 1954, and enrolled at Christ Church Grammar School in the Melbourne suburb of South Yarra and University High School in Parkville.

She delivered five number one hits and ten Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Her albums, If You Love Me, Let Me Know, and Have You Never Been Mellow topped the Billboard 200, and eleven songs were certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Olivia was one of the best-selling music artists from the 20th century to the present with sales of around 100 million records. Her most popular singles include Let Me Be There, Have You Ever Been Mellow, A Little More Love, If Not for You, and more.

She gained recognition for her appearance in the 1978 musical romantic comedy film, Grease. It was a critical and commercial success, grossing around $366 million at the box office. The film’s soundtrack also became popular among people.

Apart from being a singer and actor, Olivia was an activist for environmental and animal rights causes and an advocate for breast cancer research.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava