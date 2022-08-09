How did Olivia Newton-John die? Tributes pour in as Grease star dies aged 73

Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 on Monday, August 8. Her Grease co-star John Travolta paid tribute to her and wrote,
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
Detailed information on her funeral is not yet available.
Olivia Newton-John’s cause of death explored
Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling announced the news of her death in a statement shared on social media. He wrote that Olivia died at her ranch on August 8 surrounded by her family and friends. While the exact cause of death was not revealed at the time, a source close to the songwriter said that she lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer after fighting it for three decades.
The four-time Grammy Award winner was diagnosed with the disease the same weekend her father died of cancer. She had to undergo a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction.
Her breast cancer returned in 2017 and it metastasized into her lower back. She later revealed that this was her third face-off with breast cancer and that she had privately battled a recurrence of the disease in 2013 along with the initial diagnosis in 1992.
The cancer eventually spread to her bones in 2017 and was in the fourth stage. Olivia had to experience a lot of pain from the metastatic bone lesions and advocated the use of cannabis oil to deal with the pain.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Olivia Newton-John became a familiar name in the entertainment industry for her hit singles and albums along with her flawless performances on screen. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:
Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Rose.
In brief, about Olivia Newton-John
Born on September 26, 1948, Olivia Newton-John was the youngest of three children. Her family shifted to Melbourne, Australia in 1954, and enrolled at Christ Church Grammar School in the Melbourne suburb of South Yarra and University High School in Parkville.
She delivered five number one hits and ten Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Her albums, If You Love Me, Let Me Know, and Have You Never Been Mellow topped the Billboard 200, and eleven songs were certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Olivia was one of the best-selling music artists from the 20th century to the present with sales of around 100 million records. Her most popular singles include Let Me Be There, Have You Ever Been Mellow, A Little More Love, If Not for You, and more.
She gained recognition for her appearance in the 1978 musical romantic comedy film, Grease. It was a critical and commercial success, grossing around $366 million at the box office. The film’s soundtrack also became popular among people.
Apart from being a singer and actor, Olivia was an activist for environmental and animal rights causes and an advocate for breast cancer research.