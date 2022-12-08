Key Glock Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

American rapper Key Glock has announced the tour dates for his Glockoma Tour presented by SiriusXM and Live Nation. The tour includes 31 dates and will be supported by fellow rapper, Memphis Big Scarr.
The 31-date tour will kick off on March 5 next year in Atlanta, Georgia, and will conclude on April 28 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the tour will be available from Friday, December 9 at 10 am PT. Fans can purchase the same on keyglock.com.
The announcement of the tour dates comes after Key Glock recently concluded his 2022 trek to promote his Yellow Tape 2 project.
Key Glock's Glockoma Tour 2023 dates
- March 5 – Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy
- March 9 – North Myrtle Beach, SC at House of Blues
- March 10 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte
- March 11 – Raleigh, NC at The Ritz
- March 12 – Greensboro, NC at Piedmont Hall
- March 15 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- March 16 – Washington, DC at Echostage
- March 18 – Queens, NY at The Knockdown Center
- March 19 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live
- March 22 – Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- March 23 – Cleveland, OH at House of Blues
- March 24 – Louisville, KY at Mercury Ballroom
- March 25 – Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- March 26 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall
- March 29 – Chicago, IL at Radius
- March 30 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater
- March 31 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis
- April 2 – Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium
- April 4 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
- April 6 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo*
- April 8 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
- April 11 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
- April 14 – San Diego, CA at SOMA
- April 15 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium
- April 16 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
- April 21 – San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theater
- April 22 – Houston, TX at Bayou Music Center
- April 23 – Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom
- April 26 – New Orleans, LA at The Fillmore New Orleans
- April 27 – Birmingham, AL at Avondale Brewing Company
- April 28 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
More about the artist
Earlier this year, Key Glock appeared alongside Megan Thee Stallion in her song Ungrateful from her new album Traumazine. Earlier in November, Key Glock shared his EP PRE5L, on the first year anniversary of Young Dolph’s death.
Young Dolph, who was also Key Glock’s cousin, was shot last year while shopping at a bakery in Memphis. An autopsy later revealed that the rapper was shot 22 times. Shortly after Young Dolph’s death, Key Glock, in an interview with Complex, said:
“I’m maintaining. Like, I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse. I’m just here right now. I can’t shake it, man. I ain’t even gonna lie. I can’t even shake it. It is what it is.”
Key Glock has collaborated on various music projects with Young Dolph, including 2019’s Dum And Dummer and 2021’s Dum And Dummer 2.