Key Glock Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

American rapper Key Glock has announced the tour dates for his Glockoma Tour presented by SiriusXM and Live Nation. The tour includes 31 dates and will be supported by fellow rapper, Memphis Big Scarr.

The 31-date tour will kick off on March 5 next year in Atlanta, Georgia, and will conclude on April 28 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the tour will be available from Friday, December 9 at 10 am PT. Fans can purchase the same on keyglock.com.

The announcement of the tour dates comes after Key Glock recently concluded his 2022 trek to promote his Yellow Tape 2 project.

Key Glock's Glockoma Tour 2023 dates

March 5 – Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy

March 9 – North Myrtle Beach, SC at House of Blues

March 10 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

March 11 – Raleigh, NC at The Ritz

March 12 – Greensboro, NC at Piedmont Hall

March 15 – Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 16 – Washington, DC at Echostage

March 18 – Queens, NY at The Knockdown Center

March 19 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live

March 22 – Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 23 – Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

March 24 – Louisville, KY at Mercury Ballroom

March 25 – Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 26 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall

March 29 – Chicago, IL at Radius

March 30 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater

March 31 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 2 – Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium

April 4 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

April 6 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo*

April 8 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

April 11 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

April 14 – San Diego, CA at SOMA

April 15 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

April 16 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

April 21 – San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theater

April 22 – Houston, TX at Bayou Music Center

April 23 – Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom

April 26 – New Orleans, LA at The Fillmore New Orleans

April 27 – Birmingham, AL at Avondale Brewing Company

April 28 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

More about the artist

Earlier this year, Key Glock appeared alongside Megan Thee Stallion in her song Ungrateful from her new album Traumazine. Earlier in November, Key Glock shared his EP PRE5L, on the first year anniversary of Young Dolph’s death.

Young Dolph, who was also Key Glock’s cousin, was shot last year while shopping at a bakery in Memphis. An autopsy later revealed that the rapper was shot 22 times. Shortly after Young Dolph’s death, Key Glock, in an interview with Complex, said:

“I’m maintaining. Like, I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse. I’m just here right now. I can’t shake it, man. I ain’t even gonna lie. I can’t even shake it. It is what it is.”

Key Glock has collaborated on various music projects with Young Dolph, including 2019’s Dum And Dummer and 2021’s Dum And Dummer 2.

