"LIE": Megan Thee Stallion slams rumors of encouraging "child endangerment w/ alcohol," fans extend support

In a recent series of accusations, Megan Thee Stallion responded to a fan alleging that she encouraged Nicki Minaj to get an abortion and drink while she was pregnant.

The drama began when a Twitter user @throwawaydakey tagged Megan Thee Stallion and tweeted:

"Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.. This isn’t something to stay quiet on."

However, the Cry Baby singer quickly shut down the rumors and responded by writing "lie."

The drama did not end, as a second user hinted that Megan's quick reply suggested her culpability. This resulted in a few more responses from the Savage singer, who explained that she was tagged in the tweet she had replied to.

The online debate gained the attention of numerous other Megan Thee Stallion fans, who defended the Budget singer by pointing out that not only was she tagged in the original post, but the accusations were too serious to ignore.

This comes after Nicki Minaj, in a recent episode of her Queen Radio show, revealed that one of her friends hinted that she could "go to the clinic" and get an abortion when she was actively trying to get pregnant a few years ago.

While Nicki did not name anyone, her fans assumed she was talking about her Hot Girl Summer co-artist, Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion addressed accusations made against her on Twitter

Another Twitter user, @PinkPrintPop, replied to Megan Thee Stallion's tweet and said Nicki did not mention any names. Hence, Megan being the first artist to respond to those claims indicated that she was somehow related to the revelations made by Nicki.

Iggy The Ziggy 🦄 @PinkPrintPop @theestallion No names were mentioned but u were first to respond? Oh baby the shoe fits @theestallion No names were mentioned but u were first to respond? Oh baby the shoe fits

To this, Megan pointed out that she was tagged in @throwawaydakey's Tweet.

She made a second tweet, explaining that it is only natural for her to reply to a tweet where her account has been tagged. She could not understand people's confusion regarding it.

TINA SNOW @theestallion If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol? If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol?

She retweeted another post, reiterating that she only replied because she was tagged by the user.

Fans support Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter

Fans were quick to support the Girls in the Hood singer, pointing out that she was tagged in the original tweet.

Some users said that Megan Thee Stallion receives "unnecessary" bullying from internet users, while others mentioned that it was expected of her to reply to such a serious accusation.

FrenchieRae @FrenchieRae @theestallion Y'all are bullies in the comments. Meg's "Lie" could've been like Nicki wasn't talking about me but here y'all go being f*king weird. Just leave Megan alone @theestallion Y'all are bullies in the comments. Meg's "Lie" could've been like Nicki wasn't talking about me but here y'all go being f*king weird. Just leave Megan alone

justin @jusdaydreamin @theestallion all you did was clear up soemthing to say it's not true and you're all a sudden the bad guy....? that's an important topic too, as if headlines don't stem from stan assumptions like be serious @theestallion all you did was clear up soemthing to say it's not true and you're all a sudden the bad guy....? that's an important topic too, as if headlines don't stem from stan assumptions like be serious

Taylor X Lays @TaylorxLays Megan Thee Stallion gets cyberbullied on a daily basis. She hasn’t had a break since the moment she stepped foot in the game. Jeez. Megan Thee Stallion gets cyberbullied on a daily basis. She hasn’t had a break since the moment she stepped foot in the game. Jeez.

Smiley🧜‍♂️ @UnproblematicMr The constant harassment and bullying Megan thee Stallion receives is horrible. And some of y’all wanna preach mental health then go on to bullying. Hypocrites. The constant harassment and bullying Megan thee Stallion receives is horrible. And some of y’all wanna preach mental health then go on to bullying. Hypocrites.

Mr. Bumbastic @joocijae leave megan the stallion alone…y’all will bully ppl then when something happens you hide your hands leave megan the stallion alone…y’all will bully ppl then when something happens you hide your hands

poorvs 18 @poorvsitions i haven’t seen anything megan the stallion has done that would make me want to hate her so why are y’all consistently trying to put her down or make her the bad guy?2?2?2 she does nothing like i haven’t seen anything megan the stallion has done that would make me want to hate her so why are y’all consistently trying to put her down or make her the bad guy?2?2?2 she does nothing like

One fan shared their views on the incident, inferring that Nicki could be lying and that the people attacking Megan Thee Stallion were "sick and brainless."

ęgo| #TRAUMAZINE @theeemprasss the fact y’all are willing to believe Megan said something like that because “Nicki wouldn’t lie about that” is crazy. If Megan really did that, why would she continue to mess with her after?? This cult is sick and brainless. Believing lies because you love living in DELUSION! the fact y’all are willing to believe Megan said something like that because “Nicki wouldn’t lie about that” is crazy. If Megan really did that, why would she continue to mess with her after?? This cult is sick and brainless. Believing lies because you love living in DELUSION!

Meanwhile, many of Nicki's fans clarified that the Starship singer did not take Megan's name or accuse her of anything.

What did Nicki Minaj say?

Nicki Minaj recently appeared in a podcast on Queen Radio, where she told fans that a person close to her asked her to drink alcohol and "go to the clinic" while she was trying to conceive a few years ago. She said:

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, you know at the time possibly pregnant…because you were actively trying to have a baby…Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!"

She continued by saying that the same person sent her flowers during her pregnancy to receive internet clout. She added that she didn't keep those flowers in her home. The MotorSport singer said:

“Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations but then when you post that Beyonce sent you flowers congratulating you… the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking ‘Oh, I can use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers. I didn’t even let them sit in my mother f***in house”.

In the podcast, Nicki appears to be referring to her pregnancy from 2020. The singer has a 2-year-old son with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das