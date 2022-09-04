What is FFR on TikTok? Meaning explored as audio from Nicki Minaj song goes viral

Nicki Minaj recently dropped a new single, which has become a trending sound on TikTok.

The singer released Super Freaky Girl last month, and users on the app have already allocated the song with an acronym. They are tagging videos featuring the track with #FFR.

The hashtag has over 58 million videos tagged to it, but what exactly does the acronym mean? This article will discuss the meaning behind the term and how it went viral on the app.

Nicki Minaj's song made the term #FFR trend on TikTok

Nicki Minaj released the audio track for Super Freaky Girl on August 12, 2022. The song was an instant hit among her fans, who introduced it to TikTok. But it didn't start trending until a second artist remixed it with Gwen Stefani's Luxurious.

The sound started trending and began frequenting the FYP section of the app. Looking at the popularity of the song, the app users assigned the sound with the hashtag #FFR.

The hashtag comes from the lyrics of the song, which says:

"You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me 'lone, he always tell me he miss it. He want a F (F) R (R) E—A—K (freaky girl)"

#FFR is used as a short form for "freak," where the second "F" is an echo of the first "F." The song is helping the term trend on the app, with people adding it to their video captions in hopes of more views.

User Tristan Olsen (@xxtristanxo) is a successful TikTok creator with over three million followers. His account is filled with various trending tracks.

The artist Super Freaky Girl X Luxurious video has over 11 million views and 1 million likes. The sound went viral on the platform, gaining attention from Nicki Minaj herself. The singer commented with a wink-kiss emoji on the video.

Other popular TikTokers like Madison Beer, Joshua Garcia, and Lexi Brooker Rivera have created videos on the audio. The sound even attracted the VMA award winner Lil Nas X to create a video of his own on the track.

Tristan's audio has over 2 million videos linked to it. Hwoever, the viral sound does not have any specific kind of content attached to it, which means creators are open to using it in whatever way they wish. While some use it to show off their dance skills, others have decided to flaunt their outfits to the song.

There are two other generic meanings of the term #FFR

Not every video features Nicki Minaj's latest track when somebody searches #FFR in TikTok's search bar. In fact, the term has been used on the app for a long time. Urban dictionary has two meanings for it:

1) FFR can mean "for future reference." People use the hashtag to provide information that could become useful in the future. They add the #FFR to their videos or information that people might need later on in their life.

2) People use #FFR as a short form for "for f**king real." The hashtag can be used to specify that something happened "for real." People use the term to describe outrageous or out-of-ordinary behaviors or incidents.

However, these two meanings seem to be soon replaced, as Nicki Minaj's song keeps getting popular and the trend takes over social media platforms.

Edited by Priya Majumdar