Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and more pop icons are making their way into Fortnite

Fortnite's annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community is back. The v21.50 update brought a second installment of the Rainbow Royale event to the game. The event is a celebration of love, understanding, and acceptance, and to commemorate the event, players will get Pride-inspired freebies and other in-game updates.

The celebration will also feature artists from the LGBTQIA+ community. Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Todrick Hall, and other artists are coming to Fortnite. From September 8 onwards, these artists will be featured on the in-game Icon radio. However, there is no information as to what songs will be featured.

As Chapter 3 Season 3 drives towards its conclusion, speculations about a Lady Gaga concert are surfacing in the community. Players are anticipating that Lady Gaga will headline the upcoming live event. In the past, other artists like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott have performed live in the game.

LGBTQIA+ pop icons to take over Fortnite Icon radio

Epic Games, in a release dated August 31, 2022, shared via their website that a number of LGBTQIA+ artists will be featured on the in-game radio. Following the release, players will get to listen to the following artists:

Janelle Monae

Lil Nas X

Todrick Hill

King Princess

Kim Petras

Lady Gaga

Plus other global LGBTQIA+ artists.

Radio DJ Matteo Lane (Special guest)

All artists mentioned above belong to the LGBTQIA+ community and are very vocal about acceptance and inclusivity. The Rainbow Royale event is an attestation of Epic Games' attitude towards love, understanding, acceptance, and inclusivity.

Fortnite's latest event has painted the entire island in the colors of a rainbow. To commemorate the event, the livery of the Battle Bus has been updated, and a colorful island called Rainbow Crossroads has also been added to the Fortnite Creative mode.

Players can use the code 0487-8528-5944 to access the island. Loopers can also access it via the discover tab. Rainbow Crossroads island offers a unique experience. Players can partake in a plethora of different mini-games and unlock vibrant trails and titles to express themselves.

Pride-inspired freebies are up for grabs in Fortnite

Synonymous with last year's event, Fortnite is once again offering free Rainbow Royale-themed cosmetic items. Players can claim the following items from the item shop for free:

The Dip Emote

The Heavy Heart Emoticon

Prismatic Keepsakes Spray

Say it Proud Lobby Track

Mazy and the Echoes Loading Screen

Cosmetic items from Rainbow Royale 2021 are also up for grabs and can be picked for free from the item shop. In addition to this, players can also claim Kaleido Krusher and other items by completing the Play Your Way challenge on the Rainbow Crossroads island.

Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, from the DC universe, has also dream-walked her way into Fortnite. The outfit will soon be available in the item shop. Players can try their luck at winning the outfit by competing in the Dreamer Cup that will take place on September 6 across all regions.

The tournament will follow the Zero Build Squads format. Only level 50 or above players are eligible to play. The tournament will follow standard competitive rules. Interested players can refer to this link for more information about the competition.

