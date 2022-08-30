Rainbow Royale returns to Fortnite to celebrate LGBTQIA+ 

About a year ago, Epic Games introduced Rainbow Royale to Fortnite. It was one of the more controversial decisions that the developer made, but they were adamant about being more inclusive of the community.

They decided to bring it back this year. In June, Epic announced that they would do the event again in September, which is almost here:

"Celebrating the Fortnite LGBTQIA+ community, Rainbow Royale returns to Fortnite in September 2022! Don’t want to wait to celebrate? Head on over to the Item Shop now to pick up its returning free items from last year’s Rainbow Royale! And starting tomorrow our friends over at Rocket League are having awesome in-game events to celebrate Pride Month!"

Fortnite Rainbow Royale event is poised to kick off once again

With the return of Rainbow Royale, related cosmetics and items will make a return to the game as well. According to credible leaker ShiinaBR, a new loading screen is on the way.

Shiina @ShiinaBR RAINBOW ROYALE LOADING SCREEN RAINBOW ROYALE LOADING SCREEN https://t.co/fsKi6txIDL

Additionally, a new music disc will be available for the event. Leaker TigerHyperX shared an image of the icon for it, but not a sound. iFireMonkey provided the audio file for fans to get an advanced look at what it'll be like.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Music Pack Leak | Say it Proud

Press Play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022.



#Fortnite Music Pack Leak | Say it ProudPress Play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022. #Fortnite Leaks 🎵 Music Pack Leak | Say it ProudPress Play and celebrate Rainbow Royale 2022.#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/IQktTCcDqG

New skins like Mazy and Veronica will probably release at the same time when Rainbow Royale arrives in a few days. At the same time, Dreamer, a DC superhero skin, may also be added. It was discovered by data miners.

Those are the only cosmetics that leakers have uncovered thus far and will likely be added very soon after the v21.50 update. Finally, the sky in Fortnite has been updated, as it is now full of dancing rainbow lights everywhere gamers look.

The battle bus will also be changed to feature imagery in line with the event.

Dreamer is potentially coming (Image via DC Comics)

These skins, cosmetics and more will very likely be available in the Item Shop. It's also likely that items from the previous Rainbow Royale will be available alongside them as well.

However, that's not all. During the event, a new free cosmetic is expected to be added to the shop in every 10 hours. This will go on for the entire week, which means that there are plenty of free cosmetics to be had.

The main rumor is that the Mazy skin will be free, though that will remain speculative until the event is here and the items are added.

Other cosmetics that may not have been announced, like weapon wraps, emotes, back blings and more, will probably be free as well.

Not everyone is pleased with Epic's decision this time around, as they weren't the first time, either. Many responses to the tweets announcing the event have been met with displeasure and frustration.

However, there's been plenty of support and either way, Epic Games wants to do this in Fortnite as it is the second consecutive year of the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan